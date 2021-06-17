Patrick Henry girls lacrosse turns back Albemarle as Savannah Derey scores 200th goal

The public address announcer at Patrick Henry High School on Thursday congratulated Savannah Derey on scoring her 200th lacrosse goal.

They did not all occur in the Region 5D final.

It just seemed that way as the senior attacker poured in 11 goals to power PH to an 18-4 victory over Albemarle in the championship game at Patriot Stadium.

PH will advance to a VHSL Class 5 semifinal at home Tuesday against Atlee or Douglas Freeman.

Derey will get to keep the ball that she put into the net for her landmark goal with 1 minute, 47 seconds left in the first half, but it would take a small pen to write “200” on the 64.7-millimeter in diameter sphere.

“One of those fine-point ones, I guess,” she said.

Derey was on point from the drop. The 6-foot-1 senior controlled the opening faceoff, sprinted toward the Albemarle goal and put PH up 1-0 just 34 seconds into the game.

Albemarle answered with a goal by Lauren Grady, but PH fired in the next seven goals with Derey accounting for five.

The lead ballooned to 11-2 at halftime and 15-2 with 11:44 to play.