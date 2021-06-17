Patrick Henry girls lacrosse turns back Albemarle as Savannah Derey scores 200th goal

The public address announcer at Patrick Henry High School on Thursday congratulated Savannah Derey on scoring her 200th lacrosse goal.
They did not all occur in the Region 5D final.
It just seemed that way as the senior attacker poured in 11 goals to power PH to an 18-4 victory over Albemarle in the championship game at Patriot Stadium.
PH will advance to a VHSL Class 5 semifinal at home Tuesday against Atlee or Douglas Freeman.
Derey will get to keep the ball that she put into the net for her landmark goal with 1 minute, 47 seconds left in the first half, but it would take a small pen to write “200” on the 64.7-millimeter in diameter sphere.
“One of those fine-point ones, I guess,” she said.
Derey was on point from the drop. The 6-foot-1 senior controlled the opening faceoff, sprinted toward the Albemarle goal and put PH up 1-0 just 34 seconds into the game.
Albemarle answered with a goal by Lauren Grady, but PH fired in the next seven goals with Derey accounting for five.
The lead ballooned to 11-2 at halftime and 15-2 with 11:44 to play.
Less than three minutes into the second half, Derey already had 10 goals.
“I knew I was close [to 200] but I didn’t think I would get it in this game,” the James Madison signee said. “I just really wanted to come out with a lot of juice to get our team fired up and ready to advance to a home state game.”
Derey’s career total is more impressive, given that she missed one-third of her sophomore season with an injury, did not have a junior year because of COVID-19 and played a limited schedule in 2021 under the VHSL’s coronavirus mitigation.
PH coach Kate Spyhalski views Derey as a once-in-a-lifetime player to coach.
“She is very special,” Spyhalski said. “Lacrosse-wise, person-wise, she’s the best you can have.”
Emma Kate Greer added four goals for Patrick Henry while freshman Kate Cumins added a pair.
PH goalie Taylor Hilovsky contributed to the blowout victory with a number of impressive saves in the second half.
“She had a huge game,” Spyhalski said. “Tonight she came out on fire. She played out of her mind. It’s amazing.”
Because only three Class 5 regions play girls lacrosse, Albemarle will advance to the state semifinals as a runner-up, traveling to Riverside on Tuesday.
“We’re a really young team so we’re still trying to figure out what our defense looks like,” Albemarle coach Brittany McElheny said.