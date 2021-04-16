Patrick Henry girls qualify for state cross country meet with second-place finish in Region 5D

EARLYSVILLE — Patrick Henry’s girls earned a berth in the Class 5 state cross country meet by placing second Thursday in the Region 5D championships at Panorama Farm.

Albemarle put five runners in the top six spots, including individual winner Arianna DeBoer in 18 minutes, 49 seconds, to score 16 points. PH placed second at 64 with Mountain View third at 77.

PH got top 15 finishes from Alice Sherman (9th, 21:32), Megan McGinnis (10th, 21:34) and Aylin Yirmibesoglu (14th, 22:03).

The Patriots also got strong showings from Bella Whittle (17th) and Lillian Holt (19th).

North Stafford won the boys meet as PH placed seventh.

Boys team scores

1. x-North Stafford (NS) 50, 2. x-Harrisonburg (Hbg) 60, 3 Stafford (S) 75, 4. Albemarle (Alb) 81, 5. Mountain View (MV) 116, 6. Brooke Point (BP) 138, 7. Patrick Henry (PH) 140.

Boys top 15