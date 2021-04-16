Patrick Henry girls qualify for state cross country meet with second-place finish in Region 5D

EARLYSVILLE — Patrick Henry’s girls earned a berth in the Class 5 state cross country meet by placing second Thursday in the Region 5D championships at Panorama Farm.
Albemarle put five runners in the top six spots, including individual winner Arianna DeBoer in 18 minutes, 49 seconds, to score 16 points. PH placed second at 64 with Mountain View third at 77.
PH got top 15 finishes from Alice Sherman (9th, 21:32), Megan McGinnis (10th, 21:34) and Aylin Yirmibesoglu (14th, 22:03).
The Patriots also got strong showings from Bella Whittle (17th) and Lillian Holt (19th).
North Stafford won the boys meet as PH placed seventh.
Boys team scores
1. x-North Stafford (NS) 50, 2. x-Harrisonburg (Hbg) 60, 3 Stafford (S) 75, 4. Albemarle (Alb) 81, 5. Mountain View (MV) 116, 6. Brooke Point (BP) 138, 7. Patrick Henry (PH) 140.
Boys top 15
1. Joshua Webb (NS) 16:27, 2. Noah LeCain (NS) 16:41, 3. y-Stephen Smith (Alb) 16:55, 4. Samuel Yakulis (NS) 16:57, 5. y-Ben Putka (S) 17:03, 6. y-Justin Polcha (S) 17:19, 7. Hayden Kirwan (Hbg) 17:20, 8. David Beck (Hbg) 17:32, 9. Craig Swain (MV) 17:34, 10. Charles Schilling (MV) 17:37, 11. Andrew Caley (BP) 17:40, 12. Jack Haverty (Hbg) 17:48, 13. Tyler Barham (S) 17:57, 14. Adrian Grubbs (Alb) 17:59, 15. Liam Wightman (Hbg) 18:02.
Girls team scores
1. x-Albemarle 16, 2. x-Patrick Henry 64, 3. Mountain View 77, 4. Harrisonburg 112, 5. Stafford 130, 6. Brooke Point 158.
Girls top 15
1. Arianna DeBoer (Alb) 18:49, 2. Cassidy Guyton (Alb) 19:27, 3. Jenna Coleman 19:48, 4. Madelyn Gypson (Alb) 19:48, 5. Emma Wunderly (MV) 20:43, 6. Madeline Kronebusch (Alb) 21:03, 7. Olivia St. Amand (Alb) 21:14, 8. Annie Piorot (Hbg) 21:14, 9. Alice Sherman (PH) 21:32, 10. Megan McGinnis (PH) 21:34, 11. Bella Sonen (Alb) 21:40, 12. Ella Dover (S) 21:48, 13. Lillian Peskova (Alb) 21:51, 14. Aylin Yirmibesoglu (PH) 22:03, 15. Rebekah Simmons (MV) 22:10.