Patrick Henry girls struggle with shooting but top Fleming to move on in region tourney

There are no bad wins.

There are ugly wins, and Patrick Henry’s girls basketball team happily took one over cross-city rival William Fleming in a 41-31 decision that did nothing to advance the game of basketball. For the effort, PH moves on in the Region 5D tournament. The Patriots will host the western division final Monday evening.

Fleming’s season is over.

“That was an ugly win,” said PH coach Blue Cook. “I don’t think we’ve shot that bad all year. We got great looks, but the ball just wasn’t going in for them.”

The Patriots (22-3) shot 22.8% from the floor, despite taking a majority of their shots from the paint. That percentage was raised in the fourth quarter with a 33% success rate (5 of 15). PH shot 15% (8 of 44) through three quarters.

How did the Patriots battle the lid on the rim and pull to a lead? The Colonels had their own troubles. The turnover bug didn’t just bite them, it devoured them. Fleming had 29 turnovers in the game.

When asked about the turnovers, Fleming coach Richard Wilson just shook his head.

“The turnovers were the difference in the game,” Wilson said. “There were some possessions we came up with the rebounds, and a slip here, a slip there, and they were able to get it back.”

Too many sloppy passes went out of bounds. The Colonels had four turnovers before scoring a point.

There were things that PH did right, namely rebounding. The Patriots dominated the boards in the first half with a 24-10 advantage. They also gathered 10 offensive rebounds and had 10 second-chance points before halftime.

With neither team in a rush to score, the game was 21-12 at halftime.

PH sophomore guard Jada Cook said she was frustrated with the way the ball never seemed to drop into the hoop.

“It was an ugly game,” Jada Cook said, agreeing with the assessment of her father and coach. “I felt like we could have executed way better. I know shots weren’t falling, but we pushed through that. Just the little things we have to execute better to get far.”

Tiffany Breedlove made the first basket of the second half, a stickback, to put the Patriots up by 11, but they missed their next 12 shots.

When Fleming’s Nicole Haskins sank a 3-pointer from the left side with just under two minutes to go in the third quarter, the Colonels trailed by only three points. Haskins, who led Fleming with 10 points, had scored eight straight.

Jada Cook decided to take charge.

“I looked up at the score and I said ‘I gotta go,’” Jada Cook said. “I told myself, ‘Keep going to the rack, and they’re going to keep fouling. I can knock down the free throws.’”

She got some encouragement from the coach, as well.

“I told her that we were in the bonus so everything’s got to go to the rim,” Blue Cook said.

Jada Cook drove to the hoop on the next two possessions, drawing fouls and hitting three of four free throws. Through three quarters she had not coaxed a shot from the floor to fall.

In the fourth quarter she kept the same tactic, getting off the shooting schneid by scoring on two drives and sinking four free throws as the Patriots pulled away. Cook’s 15 points led all scorers. She had seven rebounds and four blocks. Abby Baker had 12 rebounds to go with six points.

For the game, PH made 13 of 14 free throws, a decidedly non-ugly statistic.

Wilson said that his team learned from the experience of being down big and coming back to within a single possession. The Colonels finished 8-13.

“This is the first year for a lot of these girls really getting a varsity experience up under their belts,” Wilson said. “I’m excited for what we’re going to be.”