Patrick Henry, Glenvar football players commit to FCS programs

Patrick Henry’s football program is sending a 1-2 punch to VMI, while a Glenvar heavyweight is headed to Charleston Southern.
PH senior Roy Gunn has committed to VMI, where he will join current Patriots teammate and wide receiver Trace Pedigo on the Keydets’ roster.
The 6-foot, 190-pound Gunn has been a three-year starter at quarterback for Patrick Henry, but PH coach Alan Fiddler said the Keydets are looking at him to play multiple positions.
“He can play safety. He can play corner. He can play slot receiver,” Fiddler said. “They really like what he does athletically. They know he’s a good athlete that makes plays. They like the way he throws the ball. There’s a chance he may play quarterback there.”
As a junior for PH in 2019, Gunn completed 121 of 233 passes for 2,064 yards and 24 touchdowns, helping the Patriots to their first postseason win since 1994.
Fiddler said Gunn has been on VMI’s radar for some time.
“They’ve known about him for a few years,” the PH coach said. “They’ve been talking to him for a couple months now. They just wanted to get a couple things nailed down before they made the offer.
“He was excited about it the whole time and was ready to go.”
Pedigo, who caught 51 passes for 942 yards in 2019, committed earlier to VMI, where former Patrick Henry star Leroy Thomas is one of the Keydets’ top players.
“I’m happy we have two guys going to VMI,” Fiddler said. “Particularly this year. With the NCAA giving guys an extra year [because of COVID-19], it’s very difficult for guys to get scholarships. When they do, they need to jump all over them.
“He has no hesitation about any of it. I think Leroy doing well there has helped with these guys.”
Glenvar is sending 6-foot-6, 285-pound senior Jeb Secrist to the FCS ranks. The big lineman will sign with Charleston Southern on Wednesday.
Secrist played tight end on Glenvar’s 7-5 team in 2019, but it was just his second year playing football. He also has played basketball and baseball for the Highlanders during his career.
Secrist caught 19 passes in 2019 with seven going for TDs in just seven games.
“If he’d have played all four years, in my opinion he’s a four-star [recruit],” Glenvar coach Kevin Clifford said.
Clifford said Virginia offered Secrist a spot as a preferred walk-on. Secrist also had an offer from VMI and an initial offer from Old Dominion that later was rescinded and a likely offer from Navy.
UVa said, “We think he’s a scholarship player but we just don’t have enough film,” Clifford said.
“If we didn’t have COVID and he’d played a full year, he’d probably have 25 offers.”
Clifford said Glenvar defensive lineman Jacob Crowder will sign a full scholarship with Division II Catawba, while lineman Cody Francisco and all-purpose athlete Keith Couch have committed to Ferrum.
North Cross sends three in swimming, lacrosse
North Cross senior lacrosse stars Gabe Zappia and Geist Pollock have committed to play at the next level
Zappia will be part of the inaugural men’s lacrosse program at Division II Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida, while Pollock will play at Rhodes College in Memphis.
North Cross swimmer Daniel Byrnes has committed to Johns Hopkins.
Zappia and Pollock helped North Cross to the 2018-19 VISAA Division 2 state championship.
Floyd County athletes commit for baseball, softball
Floyd County baseball players Avery Chaffin and Issak Keith have committed to play at Southwest Virginia Community College, and Emory & Henry, respectively.