Patrick Henry, James River appealing to VHSL again

Patrick Henry and James River are among the high schools who have made a second and final appeal to the Virginia High School League regarding realignment.

Grayson County and Liberty are also among the nine schools in the commonwealth who have made a second appeal.

Patrick Henry, James River and Grayson County are again appealing their proposed class and region assignments, while Liberty is again appealing its recommended district.

The VHSL's Alignment Committee announced in July its recommendations for the four-year cycle that begins with the 2023-24 school year. Seven Timesland high schools submitted appeals to the Alignment Appeals Committee last month; the verdicts were announced on Sept. 1. Three Timesland schools had their appeals approved, but the appeals by PH, James River, Grayson County and Liberty were rejected.

So those four schools have appealed to the VHSL'S Executive Committee, which will meet Wednesday to review the second round of appeals and determine the final alignment plan. The first appeals were made in person, but the final appeals will be made in writing.

The Alignment Committee’s July recommendations were based on school enrollment figures as of March 31. The VHSL has six classes, with Class 6 being for the largest schools and Class 1 for the smallest. Teams compete in regional and state tournaments based on their school classifications.

The Alignment Committee had recommended that Patrick Henry move up from Class 5 to Class 6. Patrick Henry appealed to remain in Class 5. The Alignment Appeals Committee rejected that appeal, deeming PH had not met the criteria for the lower class.

The Class 6 cutoff was 1,505 students. Patrick Henry had 1,530 students as of March 31, which would make it the 10th-smallest school in Class 6 in the new cycle. Originally, PH would have been the third-smallest school in Class 6 in the new cycle, but seven schools won their August appeals to move up to Class 6.

PH's final appeal to stay in Class 5 is based on the school's enrollment numbers and "travel hardship," according to the VHSL.

The Patriots are currently in Class 5’s Region D. The VHSL is planning to put them in Class 6’s Region A, which would also include Cosby, Deep Run, Glen Allen, Grassfield, Highland Springs, Landstown, Manchester, Meadowbrook, Oscar Smith, Thomas Dale and Western Branch.

If PH wins its appeal, it would be put in Class 5's Region C with William Fleming, Franklin County, Albemarle, Clover Hill, Douglas Freeman, Hermitage, J.R. Tucker, James River-Midlothian, L.C. Bird, Louisa County, Matoaca, Midlothian, Mills Godwin and Prince George.

The Alignment Committee wanted to keep James River in Class 2, but the school appealed to drop down to Class 1. The appeals committee rejected the appeal, deeming James River had not met the criteria to move to a lower class.

James River had 359 students as of March 31, which would make it the third-smallest school in Class 2 in the new cycle.

The Knights' final appeal to drop down to Class 1 is based on "projected declining enrollment," according to the VHSL.

The Alignment Committee had recommended that Grayson County move up from Class 1 to Class 2, but the school appealed to remain in Class 1. The appeals committee denied Grayson County's appeal, ruling the school had not met the criteria to be in the lower class.

Grayson County had 364 students as of March 31, which would make it the sixth-smallest school in Class 2 in the new cycle.

Grayson County's final appeal to stay in Class 1 is based on "undue hardship and competitive spirit," according to the VHSL.

The VHSL is planning to keep James River in Class 2's Region C and to move Grayson County to Class 2's Region C. The region will also include Floyd County, Glenvar, Liberty High, Martinsville, Patrick County, Radford, Appomattox County, Chatham, Dan River, Gretna and Nelson County.

If James River and Grayson County win their appeals, they will be in Class 1's Region C with Auburn, Bath County, Bland County, Craig County, Eastern Montgomery, Fort Chiswell, Galax, Giles, Highland, Narrows and Parry McCluer.

Liberty had no problem with the Alignment Committee’s recommendation that the school drop down from Class 3 to Class 2, nor with the Alignment Committee’s suggestion that Liberty join Class 2’s Region C.

But the Alignment Committee wanted to keep Liberty in the Seminole District, while the school appealed to move to the Dogwood District. The appeals committee rejected the appeal, based in part on opposition from the Dogwood schools.

So Liberty is making one last appeal.

If Liberty loses the appeal, it would remain in the Seminole with Jefferson Forest, Amherst County, Brookville, E.C. Glass, Heritage, Liberty Christian and Rustburg. Liberty would be the only Class 2 school in the Seminole in the new cycle, with all the other Seminole members being Class 3 or Class 4 schools.

If Liberty wins the appeal, it will be in the Dogwood with Altavista, Appomattox County, William Campbell, Chatham, Dan River, Galileo Magnet, Gretna and Nelson County.