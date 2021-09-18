Patrick Henry outlasts William Fleming in offensive battle with 5 lead changes

The Colonels had one last chance with the ball, but after advancing to their own 48, Lewis threw three straight incompletions.

“We got the big stop at the end," Fiddler said. "Nobody was stopping anybody in the second half."

The tone for the second half may have been set late in the second quarter. Fleming led throughout the first half, but while leading 14-6 in the last two minutes, Lewis was stripped of the ball on a scramble and PH recovered on the Fleming 37.

With just seven seconds left on the clock, the Patriots decided against attempting a field goal and cashed in on the turnover when starting quarterback Joey Beasley hit Taylor on a 14-yard touchdown pass just as the clock expired. Taylor was able to get a foot down in the back of the end zone to make it 14-12 at the break.

“That was real big before the half, but we gave up multiple fourth-down plays,” William Fleming coach Jamar Lovelace said. “Self-infected mistakes, man. We got a bad problem of hurting ourselves on this football team. We just made too many mistakes to win the game.”

On PH's first offensive possession of the second half, Beasley hit receiver Tashaun Webb on a 78-yard bomb for a touchdown to give the Patriots their first lead of the afternoon at 18-14 with 8:12 left in the third.