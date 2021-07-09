Patrick Henry promotes girls basketball coach from within

As a Patrick Henry girls basketball assistant coach for the last two seasons, Eugene “Blue” Cook had a hand in the Patriots’ recent run of success.

Now he has jumped in with both feet.

Cook, 45, has been named Patrick Henry’s head coach, taking over a program that reached the VHSL Class 5 championship game in February.

Cook replaces Mike Hedrick, whose four-year rebuilding job of the PH program produced a 71-21 overall record and four state tournament appearances.

“Very excited,” Cook said. “I’d rather have it be someone that knows them than someone who doesn’t know them and come in and change things that worked before.

A 1994 graduate of PH where he played football under Ed Scott and basketball for Woody Deans, Cook is invested in the Patriots program for multiple reasons.

His daughter, Jada, will be a sophomore in 2021-22 and is one of four returning starters from last year’s team that finished 9-3 with a 56-41 loss to Princess Anne in the state final.

Cook’s son, Jalen, played football and basketball at PH after transferring from Northside.