Patrick Henry receiver Carmelo Taylor picks Penn State

Carmelo Taylor is bound for the Big Ten.

Taylor, a standout receiver who is entering his senior season at Patrick Henry High School, has verbally committed to Penn State.

He announced his decision Wednesday on Instagram and again Thursday on Twitter.

"I'm excited," he said Friday in a phone interview. "I can't wait to get up there."

Taylor said he picked the Nittany Lions over Virginia Tech and South Carolina. He visited all three schools in June.

"It was very difficult," he said of his decision. "It was hard to pick between a school that's close to home and a school that's far.

"[Hokies coach Brent] Pry put up a fight. I respected Pry. Pry's just an amazing man."

ESPN ranks Taylor as the No. 285 high school senior in the nation, as well as the No. 5 high school senior in Virginia. ESPN ranks him the No. 34 high school senior receiver in the nation.

Taylor also received scholarship offers from West Virginia, Maryland, Liberty, Old Dominion and East Carolina. His first offer came in May.

Taylor is not only a football standout. He won the 100 meters and the 200 meters at the Class 5 state outdoor track and field championships in June. He won the 100 final in 10.62 seconds and won the 200 with a time of 21.56 seconds.

The 6-foot, 170-pound Taylor had 43 catches for 608 yards and six touchdowns as a junior last fall, when he helped the Patriots reach the Region 5D semifinals. He also ran for 307 yards and nine touchdowns on 47 carries.

"The kid's got next-level speed," Patrick Henry football coach Alan Fiddler said. "And then he's got really good ball skills to go along with it. A lot of times, when you see guys with the speed he does, they don't have the football skill."

Taylor became the fourth player ranked among the top 10 players in Virginia in the graduating class of 2023 by ESPN to pick Penn State, along with No. 1 Alex Birchmeier of Broad Run High School, No. 3 Tony Rojas of Fairfax High School and No. 7 Mathias Barnwell of Riverbend High School.

Penn State was 7-6 overall and 4-5 in the Big Ten last season. Coach James Franklin's team was second in the "others receiving votes" category of the USA Today preseason coaches Top 25 poll Monday.

"My dad was a Penn State fan," Taylor said. "I liked Penn State because I used to watch [former Penn State running back] Saquon Barkley all the time. It was just truly a blessing that I got the offer from them.

"I liked the facilities [when he went on his visit]. I liked a lot of the coaches. Being down there was just really an experience."

Taylor had originally planned to announce his decision on July 25, then postponed the announcement to July 31. He then postponed the announcement again.

"I had to do more research," he said.

Fiddler said that when Taylor was entering his junior year, Fiddler realized how much potential Taylor had.

"He just really took things to another level football-wise," Fiddler said. "More mature. Bigger. More experience in the game."

Taylor will also see some action at cornerback for the Patriots this season.

"He won't be a full-time corner, but in certain situations, we'll use him on defense," Fiddler said.

Taylor also returns punts and kickoffs for Patrick Henry. He will also see some action at quarterback.