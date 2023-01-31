Patrick Henry receiver Jahzae Kimbrough picks Kent State

Jahzae Kimbrough is headed to the Mid-American Conference.

Kimbrough, a wide receiver at Patrick Henry High School, has verbally committed to Kent State.

The senior plans to sign with the FBS school Wednesday, which is the NCAA football signing day. Kimbrough, who announced his decision Saturday on Twitter, said he reaped a full scholarship offer.

“I’m excited [to be playing wide receiver at a Division I school] because I’ve always [felt like] the underdog,” Kimbrough said Monday in a phone interview. “When I’m on that stage, it makes me want to work harder and succeed.”

Kimbrough had seven other Division I offers from colleges such as VMI, Norfolk State and Richmond.

He said he chose Kent State because of his love for the program.

“When I got there, they made me feel like family,” Kimbrough said. “And [I wanted] to play against the high-level competition.”

Kent State, which is in Ohio, went 5-7 overall last season and tied for fourth in the MAC East Division with a 4-4 league mark.

“The distance isn’t a problem,” Kimbrough said. “My family told me if I ever want to come home, they will come to get me.”

Kimbrough went on his official visit last Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“He’s a very talented kid, but he definitely put the work in to become a Division I player,” PH coach Alan Fiddler said Tuesday in a phone interview. “He’s a kid that’s a very physical and explosive player.”

During Kimbrough’s senior season, he had to play running back and wide receiver when Patrick Henry's star running back Chuck Webb was injured.

“We would have loved to have kept him out there at receiver, but Chuck Webb went down and we thought [Jahzae] was our best option,” Fiddler said. “As the season went on, he learned how to read blocks and when that happened, he became really good at it.”

Kimbrough, who said Kent State wants to use him at receiver, had 689 receiving yards and six TD catches last fall. He also had 713 rushing yards and 16 TD runs.

“He’s a guy that’s a hard worker, who’s always going to show up to practice and lead by example,” Fiddler said.

Kimbrough said he has been considering majoring in sports medicine, cybersecurity or computer information.