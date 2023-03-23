Patrick Henry’s Bodie Kahoun comes from a family of lacrosse players.

Kahoun’s older sister Gracie Kahoun is in her freshman season at the University of Pittsburgh. His father, Craig Kahoun, is a 2017 Ohio lacrosse hall of fame inductee and played professionally for the Rochester Rattlers.

“If you don't play lacrosse, you sleep in the garage,” Bodie Kahoun said in a phone interview on Monday.

Kahoun was only kind of joking. His earliest memory with a lacrosse stick in his hand was when he was in preschool, playing against fourth and fifth graders. Even then, he remembers being the best player on the field. He still has the ball he scored his first goal with back in elementary school.

Kahoun moved from his home state of Indiana to Virginia in 2015.

He became a starter on Patrick Henry’s lacrosse team his freshman year and became a star by his sophomore year.

“He can run by you, but he can also out-muscle you,” Patrick Henry lacrosse coach Josh Wilkinson said. “But then he can get back on defense and run 80 yards for you. That's what kind of makes him special.”

Kahoun had 34 goals and 13 assists as a sophomore. Wilkinson said Kahoun had two or three goals in the team's playoff loss to Riverside.

“He played well against top competition,” Wilkinson said.

By the end of his sophomore season, Kahoun received his first Division I lacrosse scholarship offer from Ohio State. He then received two more Division I offers from Yale and UVa. His 4.23 grade-point average has helped him field offers too.

“I've been the coach for 29 years. We've only put two kids in Division I programs and they've both gone to VMI,” Wilkinson said. “You just don’t have Division I guys walking through the halls of Patrick Henry.”

Kahoun decided to head to Columbus, Ohio, for an unofficial visit to see Ohio State’s campus. He was blown away by the athletic facilities and felt at home. Kahoun was then offered by head coach Nick Myers, who was a former assistant on his father's staff when he was the head coach of Butler’s lacrosse team.

“I was very happy,” Kahoun said. “Ohio State, they're a top 20-25 team right now and they were top 10, but then had two bad losses. But they’ve always been a great team and it's a brotherhood there.”

Kahoun didn’t commit while on Ohio State's campus, but after talking with his family, he decided to commit verbally in September.

Football calling

Verbally committing to Ohio State to play lacrosse didn't stop Kahoun from playing football last fall for Patrick Henry.

Kahoun grew up loving football and started playing flag football in elementary school. He knew he was good at football when he could tell what his opponent wanted to do whenever he touched the football. He said his dad helped him practice reactionary and hand-eye coordination drills all the time. But he felt that he got less recognition for football than he did for lacrosse.

Until his junior football season.

Over his sophomore summer, Kahoun gained about 40 pounds and grew a couple of inches. He walked into the Patrick Henry football locker room that fall weighing 220 pounds at 6-foot-2.

“I thought when he was a freshman, he had a Division I talent,” Patrick Henry football coach Alan Fiddler said.

Fiddler knew that Kahoun would change his position from safety to linebacker after putting on a ton of muscle.

“His work ethic is outstanding. He puts the work in, and he didn't just show up and be a Division I guy," Fiddler said. "He's put the work in to get where he's at."

Kahoun wakes up around 5 a.m. every morning to head to Iron Palace to train with Nick Wade, who is his personal trainer. Once Kahoun steps into the Roanoke gym, he stretches and moves into agility training. After that, he heads to lifting and normally tries lifting lighter weights to prevent injury.

Now, lifting light to Kahoun is squatting about 250 pounds, but he does it to ensure he stays on the field.

Kahoun credits his muscle gain from his training with Wade.

During Kahoun’s junior football season, he had 81 tackles, two sacks and one pass breakup.

Fiddler said that Kahoun’s athleticism helps him get to the ball quickly, and once he gets there, he’s physical.

“He really helps us defensively. We've got him in the middle, and he can cover sideline to sideline,” Fiddler said.

After Kahoun’s tremendous junior football season, Rivals ranked him the No. 5 player in Virginia and the 26th outside linebacker nationally in the 2024 recruiting class. He was finally getting the acknowledgment he always dreamed of for football, and top Division I football programs started to notice.

So far, Kahoun has received 12 Division I football offers from schools including Virginia Tech, Virginia and Notre Dame. He returned from an unofficial visit to Notre Dame on Wednesday and is heading to Duke on Saturday.

“As of right now, I’m still committed to Ohio State," Kahoun said. "It's just with all these football scholarship offers coming in — and they're coming in left and right and coaches calling me trying to set up like meetings and stuff — it's just kind of hard to turn it down."

Scholarship differences

The big difference between Division I football and lacrosse is the amount of scholarship money given out.

Division I FBS football programs can give out a maximum of 85 scholarships, while Division I lacrosse has a maximum of about 12.6 per NCSA Sports.

Kahoun received a partial scholarship offer from Ohio State, but all 12 of his football offers are full scholarships.

“On top of the full scholarship, it's also the NIL [money] that you get from football and the cost-of-living check,” Kahoun said.

While on an unofficial visit to Penn State last Friday, Kahoun was talking to some of the current Nittany Lions football players and he found out that one player had purchased his mom a Tesla. Then he discovered that another athlete could buy his mom a house with his NIL money.

“I've heard kids don't want to leave because they make more in college than they do in the NFL,” Kahoun said.

Wilkinson said the disproportionate amount of scholarships given to Division I football players hurt lacrosse.

“It's hard to pass down a full ride plus the NIL money that they're giving out these days,” Wilkinson said. "You'd really have to be really committed to playing college lacrosse to turn down a full football scholarship.

“But, you know, some of the schools sometimes offer you both, which is kind of interesting as well. But that's very rare that someone will play both football and lacrosse [in college].”

So far, he’s been offered to play both sports by UVa, Yale and Notre Dame.

Kahoun said he’s still undecided on what sport he will choose but was leaning toward football.

The big decision should come in June.