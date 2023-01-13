Patrick Henry’s physical defense stifles Franklin County

One word describes the Patrick Henry boys basketball team this season: physical.

Patrick Henry has two of the most physical guards at the point of attack in Timesland. Leron Lipford and Sidney Webb aren’t even 6 feet tall, but that doesn't stop them.

“I’m not scared of anybody and I've never been scared of anybody,” Lipford said. “I like playing against older people too. So it just comes with [the territory].”

Lipford, a freshman point guard, was put in the starting lineup after Patriots’ starting point guard Amauriay Calloway went down a month ago with a high-ankle sprain.

Lipford has relished his opportunity.

“I was in middle school last year playing against people two-three years older than me,” Lipford said. “[This season] coming to varsity playing as a freshman has helped me even more and [my teammates] push me.”

“My assistant tells me all the time that I need to remember that Leron is a freshman,” Patrick Henry coach Jack Esworthy said. “But he definitely doesn't play like it.”

Lipford scored 15 points, but his two-way prowess blossomed in the Patriots 70-47 home takedown of the Eagles on Thursday night.

“Their guards are quick off the dribble. It’s hard to keep someone in front of them,” Franklin County coach Tom Hering said. “Then if you stop them, they have teammates that can knock down shots.”

Franklin County is coming off a one-point victory against their Blue Ridge District rival William Fleming on Tuesday.

“[The win at William Fleming] might have been too much emotionally for us,” Hering said. “It was a big win for us, but we got to be able to come back two nights later with that same type of energy.”

After leading by 17 points in the second quarter, Patrick Henry (12-1) got lackadaisical and let Franklin County (9-5) use a bevy of back screens to help cut the lead before halftime.

Randy Clark and Haven Mullins both scored 14 points using that offensive tactic.

Esworthy said his team wasn’t communicating on the defensive end. So at halftime, they made an adjustment.

“It was an easy fix, call out the back screen, hedge and recover,” Esworthy said. “We came in at halftime and talked about the back screens.”

Then after halftime, it was Webb’s time to shine.

He scored eight of his 14 points in the second half and was picking up Franklin County’s guard's full court.

“By getting stops and playing defense is how you win games,” Webb said. “It kinda helps the other guys on the court too because then everyone wants to [contribute].”

“The game was very physical. We let their pressure dictate what we were trying to do on offense,” Hering said. “We weren’t getting the ball where we wanted to get it at.”

Webb said he forced a couple of shots in traffic early in the game to see what the referees would allow him to get away with.

“I was feeling the referees out in the first half and seeing how they were calling the game,” Webb said. “I know if I can get to the line, then we can win.”

But while Webb and Lipford were doing the dirty work on the defensive end, forward Abubaki "Abu" Yarmah took over on the offensive end.

“When I’m aggressive, the whole team [starts to raise] their energy from [my scoring],” Yarmah said.

Yarmah led all scorers with 19 points.

“When I’m getting into my rhythm, I start to feel like I’m getting more into the game,” Yarmah said.

Webb believes this year's team has a lot of talent.

“I think we are special. We got a lot of young guys playing big [for us],” Webb said. “Sometimes we forget that we have freshmen, but they play way bigger than that.”

The Patriots are on a 10-game winning streak and play Harrisonburg at 7 p.m. Friday.

“When we play defense physically, we will be a tough out,” Esworthy said. “Our goal is to get to the state tournament because once you get there, anything can happen.”