Patrick Henry scores late to top Hidden Valley 14-6 in season opener

For much of Tuesday night’s season-opening football game between visiting Hidden Valley and Patrick Henry, entrance into the “red zone” was met with a big stop sign.
Then PH found the green of the end zone with 5 minutes, 18 seconds to play as quarterback Roy Gunn scored on a 1-yard run to give the Patriots a 14-6 River Ridge District victory over the Titans.
Patrick Henry came up short on two scoring opportunities inside Hidden Valley’s 15-yard line in the first half, while the Titans had four chances inside PH’s 20 that failed to produce any points.
With the game tied at 6 late in the third quarter, the Patriots stopped Hidden Valley at their 3-yard line and eventually drove for Gunn’s game-winning TD.
“We missed a lot of chances and they missed a few,” PH coach Alan Fiddler said. “Our defense stepped up when they needed to. I thought they played pretty well all night.”
PH also had a trump card in Gunn, a three-year starter who has signed with VMI.
The senior completed 20 of 36 passes for 203 yards, including a 12-yard TD pass to Gavin McCormick that put the Patriots up 6-0 in the first quarter.
With no preseason scrimmages and limited practices because of COVID-19 and winter weather, the Patriots were in good hands with Gunn at the controls in the unprecedented year of February football.
“I thought we had a huge advantage because of our quarterback,” Fiddler said. “He knows the offense as well as I do. He can get us into good plays, and he knows the suggestions to make when he sees something on the field.
“That’s huge.”
Hidden Valley countered with brand new starting quarterback Sam Dragovich. The junior overcame a rough first half to complete 12 of 19 passes for 84 yards with a game-tying 30-yard strike to Tyler McDaniel with 2:06 left in the first half.
“It’s Sam’s first start,” Hidden Valley coach Scott Weaver said. “No scrimmages. No 7-on-7s. Not even a real preseason, anything along those lines. He settled in, and he’s going to be a heck of good one for us.
“This was a typical Hidden Valley-PH game, back and forth with lots of big plays. Credit both teams. They seemed to respond. Things were inevitably not going to go right with our [lack of] preparation getting ready for this. It was a real missed opportunity for us.”
The Titans had two golden opportunities in the third quarter
Hidden Valley had a fourth-and-2 at PH’s 9 on the opening possession of the second half, but a dropped pass ended the drive.
Later, the Titans had third-and-goal at the PH 1, but Dragovich was dropped for a 2-yard loss and the Patriots deflected a fourth-down pass.
Senior Matt Strong, who accepted a walk-on offer to play defense at Virginia Tech, carried on Hidden Valley’s first two plays inside the 10, but he didn’t see the ball on third or fourth down.
He rushed for 84 yards on 19 carries as Hidden Valley outgained PH 170-133 on the ground.
Weaver elected not to kick a field goal on fourth down.
“When you’ve got Matt Strong and an experienced offensive line, you’ve got to score,” the Hidden Valley coach said. “We’ve got to punch that ball in.”
PH made the most of its final chance with a short field from the Hidden Valley 40.
Gunn fired a strike to fellow VMI recruit Trace Pedigo on a corner pattern for a 20-yard gain to the Titans’ 1.
“Just run as fast as you can and catch the ball, that’s all you’ve got to make sure,” Pedigo said.
Gunn put the ball on the money, cracking paydirt after several near misses.
“It was frustrating,” Gunn said. “I just had to remind everybody to settle down and let the game come to us.”
With the VHSL allowing just six games in the condensed and delayed season, Gunn was happy just to see the field.
“It felt great to get that feeling again, that adrenaline you get running out of the tunnel,” he said. “It felt good.”
Hidden Valley;0;6;0;0;—;6
Patrick Henry;0;6;0;8;—;14
Second quarter
PH — McCormick 12 pass from Gunn (kick failed)
HV — McDaniel 30 pass from Dragovich (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
PH — Gunn 1 run (Gunn run)
TEAM STATISTICS
;;HV;;PH
First downs;;18;;16
Rushes-yards;;38-170;;35-133
Yards passing;;13-22-1;;20-36-1
Comp-Att-Int;;14-22-1;;20-36-1
Fumbles lost;;2-2;;1-1
Penalties;;6-66;;13-103
Punts;;2-42.0;;2-36.5
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Hidden Valley, M.Strong 19-84, LaTempa 12-70, Dragovich 7-16. Patrick Henry, Davis, 17-85, A.Webb 7-26, Gunn 7-21, Medley 2-5, Team 2-(minus 4).
PASSING — Hidden Valley, Dragovich 13-22-1-106. Patrick Henry, Gunn 20-36-1-203.
RECEIVING — Hidden Valley, McDaniel 3-54, Carroll 3-28, Strong 3-4, Robertson 2-4, J.Pardon 1-15, Simmons 1-8, LaTempa 1-(minus 7). Patrick Henry, Pedigo 6-48, T.Webb 3-30, Taylor 2-60, A.Webb 4-32, Medley 2-20, McCormick 1-12, Davis 2-1.
