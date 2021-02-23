Patrick Henry scores late to top Hidden Valley 14-6 in season opener

“I thought we had a huge advantage because of our quarterback,” Fiddler said. “He knows the offense as well as I do. He can get us into good plays, and he knows the suggestions to make when he sees something on the field.

“That’s huge.”

Hidden Valley countered with brand new starting quarterback Sam Dragovich. The junior overcame a rough first half to complete 12 of 19 passes for 84 yards with a game-tying 30-yard strike to Tyler McDaniel with 2:06 left in the first half.

“It’s Sam’s first start,” Hidden Valley coach Scott Weaver said. “No scrimmages. No 7-on-7s. Not even a real preseason, anything along those lines. He settled in, and he’s going to be a heck of good one for us.

“This was a typical Hidden Valley-PH game, back and forth with lots of big plays. Credit both teams. They seemed to respond. Things were inevitably not going to go right with our [lack of] preparation getting ready for this. It was a real missed opportunity for us.”

The Titans had two golden opportunities in the third quarter

Hidden Valley had a fourth-and-2 at PH’s 9 on the opening possession of the second half, but a dropped pass ended the drive.