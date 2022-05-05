Patrick Henry senior breaks 43-year-old Cosmo meet record with pole vault ... in the dark

The pole vault is the most difficult and potentially dangerous event in high school track and field.

But pole vaulting in the dark?

Insane.

Unless you are Evan Langhammer.

The Patrick Henry senior broke the 43-year-old meet record Thursday in the Cosmopolitan Invitational when he cleared 15 feet, 1 inch long after sundown on the Roanoke high school's unlighted track.

The event began Thursday afternoon, but by the time Langhammer took his first attempt at 13 feet, the clock had gone past 8 p.m. Sunset was 8:14 p.m.

Undaunted, he cleared 13 feet, then 14 and lined up for the record-breaking attempt at 8:31 p.m.

Langhammer sprinted down a dark runway, planted his pole and soared toward whatever faint sunlight remained over Raleigh Court.

He cleared the bar and wiped out the old Cosmo mark of 15-0 set in 1979 by Patrick Henry’s Danny Thompson.

How on earth?

“I really couldn’t see,” Langhammer said. “There’s a saying that I heard from some vaulter a long while ago and it was, ‘Run fast, grip high and pray.’ That’s exactly what I did.

“I was basically blind as a bat. Couldn’t see anything. I trusted myself and trusted my technique to get me over the bar without having any vision.”

Auburn’s Andrew Vaughan placed second at 12-6.

Blacksburg’s Sarah Duetsch won the girls event by clearing 9-6.

However, the night belonged to Langhammer, the VHSL Class 5 indoor champion who will attend Washington and Lee in the fall.

The Cosmo pole vault record, the second-oldest in the history of the meet, was in his sights.

“I wasn’t going to leave without the record today,” he said.

Langhammer missed two subsequent vaults at 15-4 in an attempt to break Thompson’s school record of 15-3.

There is plenty of time left in the 2022 season for that.

“I’m hoping for 15 feet and 6 inches,” he said. “That’s what’s in my sights next.”

