Patrick Henry snares Christiansburg in second half for 41-21 victory

With a tie score at halftime, Friday night's River Ridge District football game between Patrick Henry and visiting Christiansburg could have gone either way.
Then PH caught the Blue Demons in a Webb.
Make that two of them.
Receiver Tashawn Webb caught a go-ahead touchdown pass from Roy Gunn in the third quarter, and freshman running back Arjuan "Chuck-Chuck" Webb finished things off with his third TD in the fourth quarter as the Patriots notched a 41-21 victory.
The win left Patrick Henry (4-1) on solid footing in the Region 5C playoff race heading into next week's regular-season finale against Pulaski County.
"We're getting better every week," PH coach Alan Fiddler said. "We're playing three freshmen and six sophomores, and they're getting better and better."
Arjuan Webb had his coming-out party Friday.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound ninth-grader ran for 189 yards with 157 coming in the first half. His TDs came on runs of 4, 1 and 3 yards, but the highlight was a 76-yard sprint on the first play of the fourth quarter that set up Gunn's 4-yard TD run for a 35-21 lead.
"He played middle-school for us last year and was dominant," Fiddler said. "You really don't know how it's going to translate in a varsity game, but I've been really impressed by his maturity and his understanding of football.
"He's a downhill dude. He doesn't mess around."
While Patrick Henry rolled up 431 yards total offense, the Patriots' defense was the story in the second half.
After allowing Christiansburg to wipe out a 21-0 deficit with three second-quarter TDs, PH closed the door in the second half.
Defensive coordinator Lee Johnson put John-Paul Prusakowski at defensive end to help shut off the Blue Demons' outside running game, and he inserted Gunn at linebacker.
The Patriots gave up just 32 yards rushing in the second half after Christiansburg (1-3) rolled up 212 in the first two quarters.
"My freshman year Coach Johnson put me in and I backed up some of the varsity players at linebacker," Gunn said. "But to me, it's just playing football. It's not really about any position."
Gunn did his usual job at quarterback.
The VMI-bound senior passed for 188 yards including a 94-yard bomb to Tashawn Webb in the first quarter and the quick out that Webb turned into an 8-yard TD for a 28-21 lead in the third quarter.
Tashawn Webb has turned into a big-play man for PH.
"He just finds ways to get open when everybody wants to double-team and triple-team Trace Pedigo," Gunn said. "He's a shifty player. That's what he does."
Christiansburg rebounded after falling into a 21-0 hole that was partly created after PH's Shane Medley stripped the ball from Blue Demons running back Kenyon Johnson-Buchannon to set up the Patriots' second score.
The visitors recovered to tie the game at 21 on a 5-yard TD run by Christian Cunningham, a 48-yard pass from quarterback Casey Graham to Travis Altizer and a 9-yard blast by Johnson-Buchannon.
MJ Hunter returned from a concussion and led Christiansburg in rushing with 81 yards on 12 carries.
"We got punched in the mouth early and made too many mistakes," Christiansburg coach Alex Wilkens said. "We came back and battled. We were right where we wanted to be at halftime.
"We got the ball after halftime. We needed to go down and score. That's where our program needs to grow. We've got to get better."
