Patrick Henry snares Christiansburg in second half for 41-21 victory

With a tie score at halftime, Friday night's River Ridge District football game between Patrick Henry and visiting Christiansburg could have gone either way.

Then PH caught the Blue Demons in a Webb.

Make that two of them.

Receiver Tashawn Webb caught a go-ahead touchdown pass from Roy Gunn in the third quarter, and freshman running back Arjuan "Chuck-Chuck" Webb finished things off with his third TD in the fourth quarter as the Patriots notched a 41-21 victory.

The win left Patrick Henry (4-1) on solid footing in the Region 5C playoff race heading into next week's regular-season finale against Pulaski County.

"We're getting better every week," PH coach Alan Fiddler said. "We're playing three freshmen and six sophomores, and they're getting better and better."

Arjuan Webb had his coming-out party Friday.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound ninth-grader ran for 189 yards with 157 coming in the first half. His TDs came on runs of 4, 1 and 3 yards, but the highlight was a 76-yard sprint on the first play of the fourth quarter that set up Gunn's 4-yard TD run for a 35-21 lead.