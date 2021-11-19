Patrick Henry take early lead, but Mountain View surges back for semifinal win

"An offense that has multiple weapons is hard to defend," Sorrentino said. "That's always been our goal from Day 1. We spread it around and Jackson is a great distributor of the ball."

Junior running back Ike Daniels rushed for 122 yards on 11 carries. Backfield mate Tyler Perry added 106 yards on 12 attempts.

Junior wide receiver Collin Carroll hauled in four catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

Carroll's 21-yard scoring reception in the second quarter gave the Wildcats a 13-12 lead at intermission. He added a 25-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter along with a sliding two-point conversion grab to increase his team's advantage to 21-12.

Carroll likened the Wildcats' offense to a hot 3-point shooter.

"It's just like basketball," he said. "We feel like we can't be stopped when that's happening. It's a great feeling."

The Wildcats' defense was up to the challenge, as well. Patrick Henry's offense erupted for 509 total yards in a 42-27 upset victory over Massaponax last Friday. The Patriots scored on five plays of 40 yards or more in that contest.

However, their only big play against Mountain View came on a 78-yard game-opening kickoff return that set up Carmelo Taylor's 1-yard scoring run.