Patrick Henry takes match after Albemarle coach catches volleyball out of bounds

The fact that Patrick Henry’s regional playoff volleyball win over Albemarle was not an elimination match did not mean the stakes were not high. By winning 3-1 (25-19, 25-20, 19-25, 26-24), the Patriots made the path to the Region 5D finals come through Roanoke.

Instead of boarding a bus to Northern Virginia on Thursday, PH will play host to Riverbend at 6 p.m. in their own gym.

“We definitely wanted the home match and the good seed going into the tournament,” said PH coach Maggie Newman.

The match was close throughout, with the fourth set being so close it appeared to go Albemarle’s way until a rule technicality came into play. Leading 24-23, Albemarle needed one point to take the set and force a tie-breaking fifth set. A shot across the net by PH was headed out of bounds by 20 feet on Albemarle’s side of the net, but head coach Lance Rogers caught the ball instead of letting it hit the ground.

He was in the playable area, and even though no player was making an attempt to play the ball, the Rule Book says that’s interference. The point was awarded to PH and the set was tied, 24-24.