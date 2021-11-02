Patrick Henry takes match after Albemarle coach catches volleyball out of bounds

The fact that Patrick Henry’s regional playoff volleyball win over Albemarle was not an elimination match did not mean the stakes were not high. By winning 3-1 (25-19, 25-20, 19-25, 26-24), the Patriots made the path to the Region 5D finals come through Roanoke.
Instead of boarding a bus to Northern Virginia on Thursday, PH will play host to Riverbend at 6 p.m. in their own gym.
“We definitely wanted the home match and the good seed going into the tournament,” said PH coach Maggie Newman.
The match was close throughout, with the fourth set being so close it appeared to go Albemarle’s way until a rule technicality came into play. Leading 24-23, Albemarle needed one point to take the set and force a tie-breaking fifth set. A shot across the net by PH was headed out of bounds by 20 feet on Albemarle’s side of the net, but head coach Lance Rogers caught the ball instead of letting it hit the ground.
He was in the playable area, and even though no player was making an attempt to play the ball, the Rule Book says that’s interference. The point was awarded to PH and the set was tied, 24-24.
Grayce Edwards made a huge block on Albemarle’s thunderous outside hitter Maya Winterhoff to make it match point for PH. Claire Thielecke then dropped in a serve that couldn’t be handled to give PH the win in the set and match.
“Grayce had 42 assists and that one perfect block we needed so bad,” Newman said. Edwards also had five aces.
PH led the fourth set by three point on three different occasions, the latest coming with a 22-19 lead, but neither team ever had a lead of more than three in the closely contested set.
When Albemarle was in a must-score situation, they went to Winterhoff, who led the match with 24 kills.
“She’s a phenomenal outside hitter. I love watching her play,” Newman said. “We were excited to play them again. We beat them in their invitational in September, but that was early in the season.”
PH (23-4) was tied early in the first set, then went on a 9-1 run and put away Albemarle with two kills by Reghan Dixon and points earned by Albemarle hitting errors.
The second set stayed close longer. Leading by a point, Edwards earned a kill when her shot was blocked out. Olivia Reichardt then served three straight balls that tested Albemarle’s serve-receive.
“When it got really tight I looked up and Olivial Reichardt was our server and that’s a good situation to be in. She’s a phenomenal server. It was perfect timing,” Newman said.
PH was ahead by 4 when Albemarle scored again, but the margin was enough to give the home-standing Patriots a set victory.
Albemarle played a stronger game at the net in the third set and made fewer hitting errors en route to a 7-point win, setting up the nip-and-tuck fourth and final set.
Sophomore Sallie Boxley led PH with 18 kills. Marella Hudson scored 15 kills.
In addition to the 24 kills, Winterhoff added three aces. Cici Smith had 28 assists and Grace Sembrowich had 21 digs.