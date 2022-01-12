Patrick Henry tops Blacksburg 62-54 for River Ridge District win

BLACKSBURG — Just before halftime on Tuesday night Patrick Henry was able to gain a bit of separation from Blacksburg. Once the Patriots had that distance, they kept the Bruins an arm’s length away for the rest of the night.

Sophomore Abubaki Yarmah had 16 points including 10 in a 12-7 run to close the first half that gave PH a lead they would not lose the rest of the way in a 62-54 win over the Bruins at Blacksburg High School in a River Ridge District clash.

Over the first quarter and half neither team had a lead greater than four points, but midway through the second period tied at 20-20, Yarmah scored five straight points including a basket with 2:22 left before half to make it 25-20.

The sophomore, however, wasn’t done as he put together another run of four unanswered points just before the break giving PH (8-3, 4-1) a 32-27 lead going into the locker room.

“I thought that was real big. It gave us a bit of a cushion going into halftime. We tried to pull away a bunch of times in that first half, but they [Blacksburg] were resilient,” Patrick Henry head coach Jack Esworthy said.

The Patriots carried the momentum into the third quarter going on a 7-2 run to start the period that gave them their largest lead of the night at 39-29 with 5:21 left in the quarter.

“I thought the start of the third quarter was really good. It’s a lot easier when you’re up 8 to 10 points than if you’re down 3 or 4,” Esworthy said.

Over the last quarter Blacksburg (7-3, 2-2), was able to get to within six points on three occasions, but every time the Bruins looked poised to make a run the PH offense would have a response, which included a late game 11-4 run to close things out.

“We tried to make some runs, but we didn’t get stops at some critical times,” Blacksburg head coach Doug Day said. “Give Patrick Henry credit. They are athletic, got some good shooters and are well coached.”

Sophomore point guard Amauriay Calloway led the Patriots with a game-high 17 points while teammate Brooks Derey also finished in double figures with 14 points.

Tuesday’s game was the first of four in a five-day stretch for the Patriots the rest of this week.

“It’s nice to get off to a good start with a road win in this little gauntlet. It’s going to be a busy week,” Esworthy said.

Blacksburg was led by senior forward Owen Walters who finished with 12 points.