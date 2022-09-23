Patrick Henry wins final VHSL appeal to stay in Class 5

Patrick Henry High School is staying put in Class 5.

The Virginia High School League announced Friday the verdicts of its Executive Committee on the final appeals of nine schools in the commonwealth regarding realignment.

The decisions were good news for Patrick Henry, which does not have to move up to Class 6, and for Grayson County, which does not have to move up from Class 1 to Class 2.

PH athletic director Patty Sheedy said her school is "very happy" with the verdict.

But seven schools had their final appeals rejected, including two Timesland schools. James River lost its final appeal to drop down to Class 1 and thus will have to remain in Class 2. Liberty lost it final appeal to move to the Dogwood District and will have to stay in the Seminole District.

The VHSL’s Alignment Committee announced in July its recommendations for the four-year cycle that begins with the 2023-24 school year. Seven Timesland high schools submitted appeals to the Alignment Appeals Committee last month; the verdicts were announced on Sept. 1. Three Timesland schools had their appeals approved, but the appeals by PH, James River, Grayson County and Liberty were rejected by that committee.

So those four schools appealed to the VHSL’s Executive Committee, which met Wednesday to review the second and final round of appeals.

The Alignment Committee’s July recommendations were based on school enrollment figures for Grades 9-11 as of March 31. The VHSL has six classes, with Class 6 being for the largest schools and Class 1 for the smallest. Teams compete in regional and state tournaments based on their school classifications.

The Alignment Committee had recommended that Patrick Henry move up from Class 5 to Class 6.

But the Executive Committee ruled in favor of PH because of "undue hardship," according to the VHSL.

The VHSL wanted to put the Patriots in Class 6’s Region A, which will include Cosby, Deep Run, Glen Allen, Grassfield, Highland Springs, Landstown, Manchester, Meadowbrook, Oscar Smith, Thomas Dale and Western Branch.

Instead, PH will be in Class 5’s Region C with William Fleming, Franklin County, Albemarle, Clover Hill, Douglas Freeman, Hermitage, J.R. Tucker, James River-Midlothian, L.C. Bird, Louisa County, Matoaca, Midlothian, Mills Godwin and Prince George.

"We were hoping for a good outcome because we'd be a lot better off having Richmond be [in] our region versus Richmond and the beach area," Sheedy said. "The difference in mileage from 6A to where they ended up putting us in 5C was approximately an average of 160 miles round trip. … Some of the trips down to the beach that Franklin County has dealt with in the past, you have to go the night before.

"It makes sense to have [PH, Fleming and Franklin County] together. … You might end up playing one of those [in the postseason] and that's a much shorter trip."

PH had based it final appeal on the school’s enrollment numbers and travel hardship.

The Class 6 cutoff was 1,505 students. Patrick Henry had 1,530 students in Grades 9-11 as of March 31. But Sheedy said PH incorrectly reported the total and actually had only 1,505 students at that time.

The Alignment Committee wanted to keep James River in Class 2, but the school appealed to drop down to Class 1.

The Executive Committee ruled against James River, deeming that the school did not meet the criteria to move to a lower classification.

"We're disappointed," James River athletic director Chase Davidson said Friday. "We didn't expect anything to change with the Executive Committee, based on the answer from the first appeal."

The Knights’ final appeal to drop down to Class 1 had been based on “projected declining enrollment,” according to the VHSL.

James River had 359 students in Grades 9-11 as of March 31, which will make it the third-smallest school in Class 2 in the new cycle. The smallest school will be Mountain View, which was at 355.

"Our numbers show currently [as opposed to the March 31 enrollment figure] that we should be a Class 1 school," Davidson said. "Our numbers have gone down from March 31.

"Last school year, every month we saw a decline. And that decline has just continued even into this school year."

James River must remain in Class 2’s Region C, which will also include Floyd County, Glenvar, Liberty, Martinsville, Patrick County, Radford, Appomattox County, Chatham, Dan River, Gretna and Nelson County.

The Alignment Committee had recommended that Grayson County move up from Class 1 to Class 2, but the school appealed to remain in Class 1.

The Executive Committee ruled in favor of Grayson County because of "undue hardship," according to the VHSL.

Grayson County Schools Superintendent Kelly Wilmore said Friday that if GCHS had to go to Class 2, missed class time and finances would have been issues for the school.

Grayson County had 364 students in Grades 9-11 as of March 31, which would have made it the sixth-smallest school in Class 2 in the new cycle.

In its appeal, the school said it would qualify to move back to Class 1 in two years because of future enrollment figures and thus it made no sense for the school to move to Class 2 for the next two years.

"Down the road, … we absolutely meet the criteria to stay," Wilmore said.

So instead of moving to Class 2's Region C, Grayson County gets to stay in Class 1’s Region C, which will also include Auburn, Bath County, Bland County, Craig County, Eastern Montgomery, Fort Chiswell, Galax, George Wythe, Giles, Highland, Narrows and Parry McCluer.

The Alignment Committee wanted to keep Liberty in the Seminole District, while the school appealed to move to the Dogwood District.

The Executive Committee denied Liberty because the Dogwood schools opposed the move.

So Liberty will not be in the Dogwood with Altavista, Appomattox County, William Campbell, Chatham, Dan River, Galileo Magnet, Gretna and Nelson County.

Liberty will remain in the Seminole with Jefferson Forest, Amherst County, Brookville, E.C. Glass, Heritage, Liberty Christian and Rustburg. Liberty will be the only Class 2 school in the Seminole in the new cycle, with all the other Seminole members being Class 3 or Class 4 schools.

In addition to PH and Grayson County, the only other school that won its final appeal was Lebanon. The school will get to move from the Hogoheegee District to the Southwest District.

• In other VHSL news, the Executive Committee voted to approve girls wrestling as an emerging sport for a three-year period beginning in the 2023-24 school year.