Patrick Henry wins in night of strong rushing, passing attacks on Pulaski County

Patrick Henry and Pulaski County produced a smoking pile of combined offense in their high school football game Friday night.
Both teams rolled up the yards. Only the host Patriots had the points to show for it.
With a dynamic big play Patriots offense at full throttle, sophomore quarterback Joey Beasley threw for four touchdowns and a two-point conversion, Jahzae Kimbrough caught three scoring heaves, and Chuck Webb took care of the rushing attack pretty much by himself as PH strafed the Cougars 42-13.
The outgunned Cougars (4-5) nevertheless had a pair of 100-yard rushers in John Lyman and Trevor Burton and won the second half by a touchdown margin but were still never in it.
Really, the main criticism of the Patriots (7-2) boiled down to some second half defensive lapses.
“The first half was good defensively,” Patriots coach Alan Fiddler said. “Second half, we had a bunch of dudes playing out of position because a couple of guys were banged up.”
Any problems for PH on that side of the line of scrimmage were easy to overlook because of the high production on the other side of the ball. The net was 412 yards, 202 of that to go with two TDs from Webb. Another 192 yards came from the bomb-throwing Beasley’s arm.
Starting with a 46-yard strike to Tashaun Webb on the fourth play of the game, all four of Beasley’s TD tosses were 21 yards of longer. All of them were completed with dynamite catches at the other end, the first to Webb and the last to Kimbrough, a 39-yarder, were the prettiest.
“We were hungry after last week because we didn’t play very well,” Beasley said. “We came out every day in practice this week trying to get better. The receivers were great tonight making plays and catching passes.”
Also productive was an offensive line that opened the necessary holes for the ground attack and contributed the effective pass blocking required to make the aerial assault go.
“We were fuled by a good running back who knows how to get upfield,” weakside guard John-Paul Prusakowski said. “Webb does what he can with what we give him to work with. Then we have a quarterback who can really visualize the field and take the time we give him to make the pass.”
Big plays surrendered have been a recurring theme for the Cougars.
“The last three games we’ve been blown out we’ve been big-played to death,” Pulaski County coach Mark Dixon said. “All we can do is keep working to get better.”
Lyman rushed for 154 yards and Burton for 125 more, which took some of the pressure off freshman quarterback Johnny Anderson. The problem was scoring enough to keep up with PH, a major challenge even for a team at full health and strength, which the Cougars were not.
As for another young player whose future, already bright, will only get better running back Webb, a sophomore, had TD runs of 23 and 10 yards. He was also called on for the first time to play defense, which he did very well indeed in the first half.