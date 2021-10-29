Patrick Henry wins in night of strong rushing, passing attacks on Pulaski County

“We were hungry after last week because we didn’t play very well,” Beasley said. “We came out every day in practice this week trying to get better. The receivers were great tonight making plays and catching passes.”

Also productive was an offensive line that opened the necessary holes for the ground attack and contributed the effective pass blocking required to make the aerial assault go.

“We were fuled by a good running back who knows how to get upfield,” weakside guard John-Paul Prusakowski said. “Webb does what he can with what we give him to work with. Then we have a quarterback who can really visualize the field and take the time we give him to make the pass.”

Big plays surrendered have been a recurring theme for the Cougars.

“The last three games we’ve been blown out we’ve been big-played to death,” Pulaski County coach Mark Dixon said. “All we can do is keep working to get better.”

Lyman rushed for 154 yards and Burton for 125 more, which took some of the pressure off freshman quarterback Johnny Anderson. The problem was scoring enough to keep up with PH, a major challenge even for a team at full health and strength, which the Cougars were not.