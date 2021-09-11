Patrick Henry wins Patriots vs. Patriots matchup in Roanoke

Scoring a touchdown-plus with special teams play is a solid indicator the squad who did it was in for a good night of high school football.
Patrick Henry’s Taeshaun Webb fought a blinding setting sun to field the opening kickoff then followed his blocking to the end zone to open the scoring and the Patriots went on to earn two more points on a special teams safety in the process of beating guest Albemarle 30-13 Friday night.
A-Patriots coach Brandon Isaiah knows the cost of those nine points.
“Special teams is usually the difference in games either way,” he said. “That snap out of the end for a safety made it nine points on special teams and turned the game from being a one-possession to two-possession game right away.”
The homestanding Patriots, who are rebuilding with a young team, performed much more effectively than during the previous week’s loss to Brookville.
“We’re a young team and we fixed a lot of problems from last week,” PH coach Alan Fiddler said. “The first game, we played like a young team, but tonight they came out and played like we expect to play.”
None but the most vigorously optimistic expects to score on the opening kickoff. In truth, the chances of such an electrifying play dimmed substantially as the setting sun perched on the rim of the Patriots stadium’s west end effectively blinding the receiver.
“I didn’t see it until just before it hit my hands,” Webb said.
In making such a difficult catch, Webb proved his powers of concentration. After that, his speed and ability to react to openings as the play developed were the difference.
“I saw a great hole and just ran through it,” he said. “John-Miller Penn and Daniel Alonzo started it but there were great blocks all around.”
PH (1-1) made it 14-0 on Ar’juan Webb’s 5-yard rip to cap the Patriots’ first possession and drive. Webb, a powerfully-built sophomore, dominated throughout and finished with 147 yards on 31 carries, most all of them between the tackles.
“We learned from our mistakes last week and executed,” he said.
Of Webb Fiddler said “he’s a good one, a load to tackle. Our linemen feed off what he does.”
Another dynamic playmaker was wide receiver Carmelo Taylor, who caught four Joey Beasley passes for 44 yards including an 18-yard right-to-left crossing pattern in which he eluded multiple defenders with his deft fakes and changes of speed en route to the end zone.
Taylor scored earlier on a 10-yard running play.
“On the screen pass that I scored on, I had some amazing blocking,” he said.
Speaking of Beasley, he’s another sophomore trying to make a name for himself in his first year as a starter. Beasley, who completed six of his first seven passes , finished 10-for-15 for 116 yards and an interception. Beasley struggled in his debut against the Bees.
“It was mostly be prepared mentally and having confidence in myself this week,” he said.
The A-Pats (2-1) start a sophomore quarterback also in left-hander Amaje Parker. The quarterback can make plays with his arm and feet and fashioned 126 yards in total offense. His best play was a 33-yard scoring strike to a wde-open Noah Gevious, who gathered the heave in full stride.
“My hat is off to their players and those coaches,” Isaiah said. “The players fought hard, played better than we did, and deserved to win.”