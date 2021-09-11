Patrick Henry wins Patriots vs. Patriots matchup in Roanoke

Scoring a touchdown-plus with special teams play is a solid indicator the squad who did it was in for a good night of high school football.

Patrick Henry’s Taeshaun Webb fought a blinding setting sun to field the opening kickoff then followed his blocking to the end zone to open the scoring and the Patriots went on to earn two more points on a special teams safety in the process of beating guest Albemarle 30-13 Friday night.

A-Patriots coach Brandon Isaiah knows the cost of those nine points.

“Special teams is usually the difference in games either way,” he said. “That snap out of the end for a safety made it nine points on special teams and turned the game from being a one-possession to two-possession game right away.”

The homestanding Patriots, who are rebuilding with a young team, performed much more effectively than during the previous week’s loss to Brookville.

“We’re a young team and we fixed a lot of problems from last week,” PH coach Alan Fiddler said. “The first game, we played like a young team, but tonight they came out and played like we expect to play.”