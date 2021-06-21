Patrick Henry's McGinnis, Blacksburg's Rockwell earn top B’nai B’rith awards

“I’m grateful that I get to be there, that I get to do all this stuff, especially with the pandemic making that hard last year.”

McGinnis is Patrick Henry’s fourth female winner of the award in the last 13 years

Rockwell was a one-sport athlete at Blacksburg, but he made a significant mark as a swimmer.

He helped the Bruins to three successive Class 4 boys championships, swimming a leg on the victorious 200 medley relay team and placing second in the 50-yard freestyle and third in the 100 free.

Rockwell, who will swim at Carnegie-Mellon University in Pittsburgh, boasted a lengthy list of community service projects including wildlife conservation through Blacksburg High’s SCUBA Club.

“We’ve gone out and made efforts to help clean up the rivers nearby,” Rockwell said. “We spent a lot of team cleaning and raising awareness for environmental conservation.”

McGinnis is proud of her community service in the youth mission field.

“I’ve been part of the mission team which serves the Episcopal Diocese in Southwest Virginia for four years. We put on weekend events for youth all across Southwestern Virginia.

“We put in a bunch of hours beforehand. We staff and plan these events, and it’s so fun to the community come together.”