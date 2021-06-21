Patrick Henry's Megan McGinnis, Blacksburg's Lewis Rockwell earn top B’nai B’rith awards

If it’s Monday, Megan McGinnis must be at the B’nai B’rith Athletic & Achievement Awards Banquet.
Because last Thursday the Patrick Henry senior was playing in a regional girls lacrosse championship game.
Friday, she was competing in the VHSL Class 5 state outdoor track and field meet where she finished second in the 400 meters
And Tuesday, McGinnis will suit up again for PH’s girls lacrosse team in a Class 5 state final.
Busy schedule, but not too busy to maintain her high standards in academics and community service.
Monday, McGinnis and Blacksburg senior Lewis Rockwell were honored by Roanoke’s Israel Friedlander Lodge as the overall winners of the B’nai B’rith awards during a banquet at Hotel Roanoke.
Eighteen local high schools submitted male and female nominees, who were judged on their athletic, academic and community service accomplishments.
Blacksburg’s Mari Garza won the Artie Levin Personal Life Award for having the highest score among the 36 nominees in the citizenship category.
So, Megan, how do you do it?
“Most of all, it’s a real team effort,” said McGinnis, who signed a track scholarship with Duke. “I want to be there for my teammates and my coaches. All people that have helped me, I want to help them.
“I’m grateful that I get to be there, that I get to do all this stuff, especially with the pandemic making that hard last year.”
McGinnis is Patrick Henry’s fourth female winner of the award in the last 13 years
Rockwell was a one-sport athlete at Blacksburg, but he made a significant mark as a swimmer.
He helped the Bruins to three successive Class 4 boys championships, swimming a leg on the victorious 200 medley relay team and placing second in the 50-yard freestyle and third in the 100 free.
Rockwell, who will swim at Carnegie-Mellon University in Pittsburgh, boasted a lengthy list of community service projects including wildlife conservation through Blacksburg High’s SCUBA Club.
“We’ve gone out and made efforts to help clean up the rivers nearby,” Rockwell said. “We spent a lot of team cleaning and raising awareness for environmental conservation.”
McGinnis is proud of her community service in the youth mission field.
“I’ve been part of the mission team which serves the Episcopal Diocese in Southwest Virginia for four years. We put on weekend events for youth all across Southwestern Virginia.
“We put in a bunch of hours beforehand. We staff and plan these events, and it’s so fun to the community come together.”