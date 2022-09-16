Patrick Henry's offense surges in second half against William Fleming

With an earlier than usual 5 p.m. kickoff, Patrick Henry seemed to have a tough time getting going in its rivalry game with William Fleming on Friday night.

But that changed once the Patriots came out for the second half.

After being held to three first downs and 38 total yards in the first half, the Patriots exploded for 24 points in the second half on the strength of three Jahzae Kimbrough touchdowns to take a 31-7 victory over the Colonels in the battle for the Noel C. Taylor Trophy.

“It was tough early, but we finally got going a little bit. I was happy with the way we finished,” Patrick Henry coach Alan Fiddler said.

Patrick Henry (2-1) scored its lone first-half touchdown on the third play of the second quarter when quarterback Sidney Webb broke loose up the middle to score on a 29-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 with 10:55 left in the half.

William Fleming (0-4) had its best scoring chance of the half in the final seconds of the second quarter as the Colonels drove to the PH 26-yard line. The drive would not net any points, however, as senior place-kicker Edward Yonda was short on a 43-yard field-goal attempt with one second left. So PH still led 7-0.

PH opened the second-half scoring with a 28-yard field goal from Samuel Dowdy following its first possession of the third quarter to make it 10-0.

Fleming finally got its offense going on its next possession, driving 67 yards in 10 plays — capped off by a 1-yard TD run from quarterback Devin Johnson to cut the lead to 10-7 at the 7:47 mark of the quarter.

The momentum, though, didn’t last long as the Patriots recovered a Fleming onside kick attempt at their 48-yard line on the ensuing kickoff.

“They’ve had three touchdown returns and we didn’t want their skill guys getting their hands on the ball,” William Fleming coach Jamar Lovelace said about his team’s attempt at the onside kick.

Just two plays later the Patriots would cash in on the good field position as Kimbrough scored his first touchdown of the night on a 28-yard scoring run to move the advantage to 17-7.

“There’s been a couple times this year where we gained momentum and then given up a big play after that,” Lovelace said.

PH kept things rolling on its next possession, driving to the Fleming 9-yard line, where it faced a fourth and goal.

Fiddler sent out his field goal team, but after calling a timeout the PH coach changed his mind and opted to go for it instead. The decision paid off when quarterback Joseph Beasley connected with Kimbrough for a 9-yard TD pass to make it 24-7 with 9:38 left in the fourth.

“We got nine minutes to play and we are up by 10. If we kick, it would still be a two-score game, but a touchdown puts us up three scores,” Fiddler said of why he changed his mind. “Also, if we didn’t score, they’d be pinned up deep in their own end.”

Kimbrough capped the scoring with a 49-yard touchdown run to make it 31-7 with 6:36 left on the clock.

Fleming’s late-game efforts to close the gap and pick up the team's first win of the season ended with a pair of interceptions.

“I’m just going to tell them to keep believing in what we’re doing,” Lovelace said. “We just got to learn how to finish games.”