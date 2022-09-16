Patrick Henry's offense surges in second half, tops William Fleming

With an earlier than usual 5 p.m. kickoff Patrick Henry seemed to have a tough time getting going in their rivalry game with William Fleming on Friday night, but that changed once the Patriots came out for the second half.

After being held to three first downs and 38 total yards in the first half, the Patrick Henry offense exploded for 24 points on the strength of three Jahzae Kimbrough touchdowns in the second half to take a 31-7 victory over the Colonels in the battle for the Noel C. Taylor Trophy.

“It was tough early, but we finally got going a little bit. I was happy with the way we finished,” Patrick Henry head coach Alan Fiddler said.

Patrick Henry (2-1) scored their lone first half touchdown on the third play of the second quarter when quarterback Sidney Webb broke loose up the middle to score on a 29-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 with 10:55 left in the half.

William Fleming (0-4) had their best scoring chance of the half in the final seconds of the second quarter as the Colonels drove to the PH 26-yard line. The drive would not net any points, however, as senior placekicker Edward Yonda was short on a 43-yard field goal with one second left to make it 7-0 at halftime.

PH opened the second half scoring with a 28-yard field goal from Samuel Dowdy following their first possession of the third quarter to make it 10-0.

Fleming finally got their offense going on their next possession driving 67 yards in 10 plays capped off by a 1-yard TD run from quarterback Devin Johnson to make it 10-7 at the 7:47 mark of the quarter.

The momentum, though, didn’t last long as the Patriots recovered an onside kick attempt at their 48-yard line on the ensuing kickoff.

“They’ve had three touchdown returns and we didn’t want their skill guys getting their hands on the ball,” William Fleming head coach Jamar Lovelace said about his team’s attempt at the onside kick.

Just two plays later the Patriots would cash in on the good field position as Kimbrough scored his first touchdown of the night on a 28-yard scoring run to move the advantage to 17-7.

“There’s been a couple times this year where we gained momentum and then given up a big play after that,” Lovelace said.

PH kept things rolling on their next possession driving to the Fleming 9-yard line where they faced a fourth and goal. Initially Fiddler sent out his field goal team, but after calling a timeout the PH head coach changed his mind going for it instead. The decision paid off when quarterback Joseph Beasley connected with Kimbrough in front of the end zone for a 9-yard TD pass to make it 24-7 with 9:38 left in the fourth.

“We got nine minutes to play, and we are up by 10. If we kick it would still be a two-score game, but a touchdown puts us up three scores,” Fiddler said of his change of mind. “Also, if we didn’t score, they’d be pinned up deep in their own end.”

Kimbrough capped the scoring later in the fourth with a 49-yard touchdown run to make it 31-7 with 6:36 left on the clock.

Fleming’s late game efforts to close the gap and pick up their first win of the season ended with a pair of interceptions on the Colonels’ final two offensive drives.

“I’m just going to tell them to keep believing in what we’re doing,” Lovelace said. “We just got to learn how to finish games.”