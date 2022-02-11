Patriots girls handle Salem, but Blacksburg avenges loss to PH boys in River Ridge District semifinal

Patrick Henry’s girls avoided the upset bug Friday, while the Blacksburg boys basketball team finished what it started last week.

PH entered the semifinal with 20 victories, but Salem gave the Patriots girls all they wanted before the home team emerged with a 51-46 victory in a River Ridge District semifinal.

First-year PH coach Eugene “Blue” Cook had to sweat as the Spartans led 36-32 in the third quarter and trailed by just two points inside the final minute.

“Playing a team three times is tough,” Cook said. “It’s not going to be easy. I knew they were going to come out and five us their best.”

The task might have been tougher had Abbie Baker not transferred from Salem to PH after the 2020-21 season.

The 6-foot senior center scored 10 points including a left-handed post move that gave the Patriots a 48-39 lead early in the fourth quarter, completing a 16-2 run that proved to be the difference in the game.

Baker has made a comeback from ankle surgery and PH has benefitted.

“I was struggling at first with my surgery in early October,” she said. “I’ve been struggling with the mental side of it. Today it just hit me and I got over it. I’ve just got to do it every game now.”

Sophomore guard Jada Cook led Patrick Henry with 11 points, highlighted by a four-point play to end the third quarter as she scored a layup while Salem was hit with an intentional foul.

Cook added a short jumper early in the final period and closed the deal with a pair of free throws with 22 seconds to play.

Poor free-throw shooting hurt Salem.

The Spartans had the Patriots in major foul trouble early, but they made just 6 of 16 from the line in the first half, not the recipe for winning a close game.

Salem’s dynamic guard tandem of My’la Green (19 points) and Kennedy Scales (10 points) and some timely 3-point shooting, including two by Summer Bayne, kept the Spartans afloat.

“That’s a credit to how hard the girls have worked," Salem coach Scott Jester said. "They’re hungry and they want to win. We missed 10 free throws in the first half. Other than that, we played well.”

Salem will enter the Region 4D tournament, possibly as the No. 5 seed, while PH will advance to Monday’s final against Pulaski County.

The real postseason begins in earnest Feb. 18 when the PH girls hosts William Fleming in the first round of the Region 5D tournament.

Blacksburg boys defeat Patrick Henry

Seven days after wasting a big lead in overtime and losing in double-OT to Patrick Henry, the Bruins completed the task Friday night in the opening round of the River Ridge District tournament.

Blacksburg overcame a five-point fourth-quarter deficit and upset second-seeded PH with a 50-46 victory to earn a berth in Tuesday’s championship game against Cave Spring.

Senior guard Matt Joyce hit three buckets in the fourth quarter to help the Bruins (15-7) escape a 45-40 hole, and he iced the win by hitting two free throws with 4.5 seconds to play.

“Finally got them,” Joyce said of the first win over PH during his four years on the Blacksburg varsity. “I was excited to see this team again. In my career, I haven’t beaten a lot of Roanoke teams.”

Joyce had a chance at the winning free throws only after teammate Keegan Appea snagged an offensive rebound after a missed one-and-one by Cody Miller.

“That was huge,” Blacksburg coach Doug Day said. “That was a big-time rebound.”

PH coach Jack Esworthy agreed, but he certainly was not happy that his team allowed the ball to carom directly to Appea, who was between two Patriots on the lane.

“The same mistakes that have plagued us all year,” Esworthy said. “Not getting back in transition, not boxing out on free throws, not keeping a man in front of you and not boxing out on the defensive boards has been our Achilles heel all year long.

“It’s cost us all the big games and it cost us tonight. I can’t explain it. The disappointing part was I felt they outhustled us tonight.”

Blacksburg had balanced scoring with Joyce and Miller each hitting 12 points while center Owen Walters had 11. Miller’s short bank shot with just over a minute to play gave the Bruins the lead for good.

Abu Yarmah led PH with 15 points as the Patriots made just two 3-pointers against Blacksburg’s switching perimeter defense.

PH will now get a week off before hosting William Fleming next Friday in an elimination game in the Region 5D tournament.

Blacksburg, which played four games in five days this week, including an 18-point loss at Cave Spring on Wednesday, gets a third crack at the Knights.

“We definitely want to play them again,” Joyce said. “Cave’s a really good team so we’re going to have to show up and play better than we did.”

