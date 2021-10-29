Patriots have no answer for Titans' Davenport in River Ridge volleyball final

Just as her Hidden Valley team had a quick high school volleyball response to pretty much all Patrick Henry tried to do, Cam Davenport had a ready answer to a simple question after the Titans 3-1 victory in the River Ridge District final.

How does the senior front-line bomb thrower think her squad is playing after the Titans dispatched PH 25-14, 25-22, 20-25, 25-15 Thursday night to claim the trophy?

“Pretty dang good,” Davenport said.

Indeed, that would be next to impossible to dispute after the Titans took the measure of the Patriots for the third time in as many outings this season.

PH played hard and was particularly effective in its third set win, but when the Titans (23-2) reorganized for the closing frame, the match settled swiftly with the Patriots still looking for answers.

Speaking of, Davenport was the answer when it came time to put the match away.

“She’s obviously an amazing player,” said the Patriots Maggie Newman, announced as district coach of the year after the match. “When she decides to turn her offense on, there was nothing we could have done to stop it. She’s phenomenal.”