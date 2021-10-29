Patriots have no answer for Titans' Davenport in River Ridge volleyball final

Just as her Hidden Valley team had a quick high school volleyball response to pretty much all Patrick Henry tried to do, Cam Davenport had a ready answer to a simple question after the Titans 3-1 victory in the River Ridge District final.
How does the senior front-line bomb thrower think her squad is playing after the Titans dispatched PH 25-14, 25-22, 20-25, 25-15 Thursday night to claim the trophy?
“Pretty dang good,” Davenport said.
Indeed, that would be next to impossible to dispute after the Titans took the measure of the Patriots for the third time in as many outings this season.
PH played hard and was particularly effective in its third set win, but when the Titans (23-2) reorganized for the closing frame, the match settled swiftly with the Patriots still looking for answers.
Speaking of, Davenport was the answer when it came time to put the match away.
“She’s obviously an amazing player,” said the Patriots Maggie Newman, announced as district coach of the year after the match. “When she decides to turn her offense on, there was nothing we could have done to stop it. She’s phenomenal.”
That was something of a consensus of opinion given that Davenport was voted River Ridge player of the year.
Not that se didn’t have plenty of help in the championship match.
“I thought the whole team played well,” Titans coach Carla Ponn said.
Hidden Valley awaits the winner of a Monday playin game, the survivor arriving at the Titans gym 6 p.m. Tuesday to open regional competition. It’s a quick turnaround for PH, which will entertain William Fleming 11 a.m. Saturday in the first match of the Region 5D sub-regional.
Competing to stay alive after falling behind by two sets, the Patriots were at their best to win the third 25-20. Playing energetic defense and staying aggressive behind the hitting and serving of Sallie Boxley, Olivia Reichardt, and Marella Hudson, the Patriots looked capable of extending the match to a fifth set.
Hidden Valley, meanwhile, had lost some of its edge.
“That third set PH played well and adjusted and we were trying at times too hard to make things happen,” Ponn said. “What we talked about for the fourth set, just stay with the game plan. Dp what we do well, force them to make mistakes, and force them to adjust to us and everything will be fine.”
Mistakes were distressingly easy to make for the Patriots after Hidden Valley’s Faith Mitchell (31 assists) repeatedly set up senior Davenport and freshman Caleigh Ponn, who hammered PH for a combined 46 kills.