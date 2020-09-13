Paul Hartsel recalled as one of area's greatest athletes

William Byrd football coach Jeff Highfill was ready for "Trick or Treat" on the night of Sept. 13, 2013 when the Terriers made their biennial road trip to face the Salem Spartans.

Trailing by a point with 1 minute, 26 seconds left in the game, Highfill dialed up a two-point conversion pass play he first installed several years earlier for a late October game.

