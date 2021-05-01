Penalized 14 times, Lord Botetourt falls to Lafayette in state title game

Peery was picked off by Jaylin Pretlow at the Botetourt 9, setting up a 22-yard field goal by Newell for a 20-13 lead for the Rams.

“They were all one-person routes,” Peery said. “I was just trying to force the ball, trying to make something happen.”

Botetourt showed up in Williamsburg with limited weaponry.

Rice gutted out 102 yards rushing on a damaged knee, while big-play receiver Kyle Arnholt was out with an ACL tear.

“He’s an incredible player,” Peery said of Arnholt. “If the defense doesn’t have a deep threat to worry about, they can put more people in the box.

“In the second half, they were rushing more on the edge. It was messing up all the plays. We really couldn’t do too much about it.”

Lord Botetourt still had hopes, starting a possession at its 45 with four minutes to play.

Peery tossed a completion to Zach Horton on a bubble screen, but Cameron Orange was flagged for a blindside block.

It was Botetourt’s 13th penalty of the game.