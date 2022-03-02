Peninsula Catholic ends North Cross boys basketball season

NEWPORT NEWS — Stylz Gardner scored 21 points and Travon Gray added 20 on Tuesday night as Peninsula Catholic ended the North Cross boys basketball season with an 88-65 victory in the opening round of the VISAA Division III state tournament.
Nick Owen scored 18 points for North Cross (13-9), which was under the direction of first-year head coach Page Moir.
Nick Andrew added 16 points for the Raiders, while Matt Trott scored 15.
NORTH CROSS (13-9)
Trail 4, Andrew 16, Trott 15, Owen 18, Brown 8, McCoy 4.
PENINSULA CATHOLIC (25-9)
Gardner 21, Joyner 8, Vinson 6, Canty 9, Brown 11, Velmer 4, Gray 20, Barnes 3, B.Mann 2, P. Mann 4
North Cross;11;20;11;23;—;65
Peninsula Cath.;21;18;19;30;—;88
3-point goals: North Cross 7 (Owen 3, Andrew 3, Brown), Peninsula Catholic 10, (Gardener 5, Joyner 2, Canty, Brown, Barnes).