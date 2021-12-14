Penn leads shorthanded PH girls to district win over Salem

Patrick Henry was missing a big part of its backcourt at Salem Tuesday night. That wasn’t a problem. The Patriots decided to play in the game in the paint.

PH got a career-best game from senior forward Dayunna Penn, besting the Spartans 61-47 in an early-season River Ridge District matchup of undefeated teams.

With sharpshooting guard Shelby Fiddler sidelined with an injury, Penn recorded a double-double with a game-high 22 points and 11 rebounds.

She scored the game's first four points as PH moved inside on Salem’s zone and took shots from close range.

The shots that didn’t fall were gathered by the players in purple more often than not. PH had five offensive rebounds leading to six second-chance points in the first quarter alone.

Patrick Henry (5-0) won the rebounding battle 43-33 and scored 16 second-chance points to just six for the Spartans (4-1).

PH coach Eugene "Blue" Cook said the plan was to exploit the size advantage the Patriots had in the paint.

“We knew we could attack them inside and make it more of an advantage for us,” Cook said. “Being down two guards we felt like our chance was to go inside. We had to win the boards and we did that.”

PH shot 22 of 48 from the floor (46 percent), making 14 points in transition.

The Patriots scored nine points before Salem got on the board. The Spartans were ice cold shooting in the first half, making 7 of 28 from the field (25 percent).

The iron wasn’t much kinder in the second half and Salem ended the game shooting 18 for 67 (27 percent) and just 1 of 18 from beyond the arc.

Missing Fiddler, the Patriots only shot six times from outside the arc, making two.

“I told my daughter [Jada Cook] that she had to be our ball handler and she couldn’t get into foul trouble. What happens? She got into foul trouble,” Blue Cook said.

Jada Cook’s foul trouble wasn’t too severe; she had 13 points and five boards. Sallejah Childress grabbed 11 rebounds to go with five points.

Salem chipped away at the Patriots advantage throughout the third quarter. When My’la Green scored in transition early in the fourth, the PH lead was down to six.

PH's S’Nya Nichols halted the run with stickback, and the Patriots went on a 14-3 run to end any suspense.

Kennedy Scales led the Spartans with 16 points. Green finished with 13 and Summer Bayne added 10.

“Getting down 12 in the first quarter against a good team is a tough hole to dig out of,” said first-year Salem coach Scott Jester. “We kept grinding and cut it to 6, but at the end of the day we didn’t rebound well enough or make enough shots to win.”