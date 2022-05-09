Perfection delayed, but achieved: William Byrd pitcher throws perfect game

Cy Young, Sandy Koufax and Randy Johnson have done it in the Major Leagues.

Current Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen did it for Washington State University.

But when William Byrd sophomore Blake Glover pitched a perfect game last week, it might have been the first in the history of one of Timesland's storied programs.

Glover achieved the feat Thursday in Byrd's 11-0 Blue Ridge District victory over Staunton River in five innings.

When the last out was safely recorded, former Byrd baseball coach and longtime local historian Gary Walthall sought out five former Terriers head coaches and several ex-players.

None can recall another perfect game spun by a William Byrd pitcher.

"I would give it a 98% chance that it's the first one," Walthall said.

Glover's 15-up, 15-down masterpiece might be singular for another reason.

The game began at Staunton River on April 8 and was halted by rain in the top of the third inning with Byrd holding a 5-0 lead.

Glover came back and pitched three more innings nearly four weeks later to finish the job.

When shortstop Ethan Hairston snagged a pop fly for the final out, Glover walked off the mound and had little idea that not a single Staunton River hitter had safely reached base.

"I was somewhat aware of it, but I hadn't really taken it in at that point," the big right-hander said. "I was just trying to get us another win.

"I knew I had thrown a no-hitter, but I was unaware it was a perfect game."

Byrd coach Jason Taylor was too busy charting pitches to to realize history had been made.

With a Blue Ridge game scheduled the following day against Franklin County, Glover would have been available only if he faced his final Staunton River batter after having thrown fewer than 25 pitches.

Glover was at 23 pitches with one out to go, and Taylor was ready to bring the hook.

"He was at 23 pitches and I had a kid go get loose," Taylor said. "He threw the 24th pitch and the other kid wasn't ready to go in. I wasn't going to do that for one out. I said, 'We'll just let him finish.' "

Taylor said he realized Glover had twirled a masterpiece when Staunton River coach Brian Divers walked up with a souvenir.

"I was unaware because I couldn't remember what we did three weeks ago," Taylor said. "Coach Divers handed me a ball and said, 'Would you give this to your kid and tell him congratulations on a perfect game?' "

"At that time I realized I was getting ready to pull a kid out who had a perfect game. But you know, he would have accepted that."

Glover, mixing fastballs with frequent curves, was economical on the mound.

He managed to record nine outs Thursday on just 27 pitches with junior catcher James Purcell calling the signals as pitching coach Troy Beckner was not at the game.

"Sometimes he lets me call pitches," Purcell said. "I know how to call a game perfectly fine."

Purcell said Glover reached a three-ball count on a couple occasions over the two days of play.

"I think we got a couple swings on pitches that maybe would have been ball four," the Byrd catcher said.

Glover needed no spectacular fielding plays by teammates to preserve the perfect game, but he said he was worried about a few hard-hit balls.

"There were two or three that I thought were going to be homers, but I guess I got lucky and had some outfielders who made some good catches," he said.

With several days to digest the feat, Glover understands what it would mean to hold a special place in William Byrd history.

"That would be opretty cool to say I was the one who threw the first perfect game," he said.

With no on-field celebration and little fanfare, Glover simply wrote "PG" and the date on the game ball and stashed it in his Roanoke County home.

"I have a shelf at home with home runs and no-hitters, and I just put it in its own little section," he said.

A special place indeed.

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

