Perkins of VES tops North Cross' Lugar in VIC tennis final

Virginia Episcopal’s Kohl Perkins won three matches including an 8-0 victory over Henry Lugar of North Cross in the finals Wednesday to claim the singles championship in the Virginia Independent Conference tennis tournament at North Cross.
Lugar won a pair of matches to reach the final, knocking off Covenant’s Matt Farina 8-1 in a semifinal.
North Cross’ Connor Erwin won two matches before dropping a 8-3 semifinal against Perkins.
VIC TENNIS
TOURNAMENT
First round
William Kyle (Blue Ridge) d. Ryan Hostetter (Eastern Mennonite), 8-3.
Connor Erwin (North Cross) d. Graham Kowalski (New Covenant), 8-0.
Sawyer Tatum (Virginia Episcopal) d. Alex Cline (Eastern Mennonite), 8-6.
Ignacio de Roman Laca (Blue Ridge) d. Colin Whitley (New Covenant), 8-0
Quarterfinals
Kohl Perkins (Virginia Episcopal) d. Kyle, 8-0.
Erwin d. Cooper Weiss (Covenant), 8-4.
Matt Farina (Covenant) d. Tatum, 8-3.
Henry Lugar (North Cross) d. Roman Laca, 8-3.
Semifinals
Perkins d. Erwin, 8-3.
Lugar d. Farina, 8-1.
Championship
Perkins d. Lugar, 8-0.