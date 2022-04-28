 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Perkins of VES tops North Cross' Lugar in VIC tennis final

Virginia Episcopal’s Kohl Perkins won three matches including an 8-0 victory over Henry Lugar of North Cross in the finals Wednesday to claim the singles championship in the Virginia Independent Conference tennis tournament at North Cross.

Lugar won a pair of matches to reach the final, knocking off Covenant’s Matt Farina 8-1 in a semifinal.

North Cross’ Connor Erwin won two matches before dropping a 8-3 semifinal against Perkins.

VIC TENNIS

TOURNAMENT

First round

William Kyle (Blue Ridge) d. Ryan Hostetter (Eastern Mennonite), 8-3.

Connor Erwin (North Cross) d. Graham Kowalski (New Covenant), 8-0.

Sawyer Tatum (Virginia Episcopal) d. Alex Cline (Eastern Mennonite), 8-6.

Ignacio de Roman Laca (Blue Ridge) d. Colin Whitley (New Covenant), 8-0

Quarterfinals

Kohl Perkins (Virginia Episcopal) d. Kyle, 8-0.

Erwin d. Cooper Weiss (Covenant), 8-4.

Matt Farina (Covenant) d. Tatum, 8-3.

Henry Lugar (North Cross) d. Roman Laca, 8-3.

Semifinals

Perkins d. Erwin, 8-3.

Lugar d. Farina, 8-1.

Championship

Perkins d. Lugar, 8-0.

