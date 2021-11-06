PH blocks Briar Woods in Region 5D volleyball semis

The art of the block in high school volleyball is fraught with peril.
Placing one’s hands and upper torso 2 feet from a ball about to rocket off an opponent’s arm invites bodily harm.
A split fingernail here. A busted nose there. Pride isn’t the only thing that can be bruised.
But with a trip to the state tournament on the line, it’s time to face the challenge.
Patrick Henry senior Olivia Reichardt did just that Saturday with a crushing block to win the second set and the Patriots downed visiting Briar Woods 25-18, 26-24, 25-18 in a Region 5D semifinal.
Patrick Henry (25-4) will play at Stone Bridge on Tuesday for the region title and both teams will advance to the VHSL Class 5 quarterfinals.
After falling just shy of the state tournament several times in recent seasons, PH got rid of that albatross.
“We knew we could do it,” senior Marella Hudson, who led the Patriots with 12 kills.
“We were really determined because now we’re going to states.”
PH cruised in the first set but the visitors from Loudoun County led 14-8 in the second set before the Patriots slowly crawled back.
Reghan Dixon gave PH a 25-24 lead, then Reichardt slammed the door by sharply depositing a Briar Woods kill attempt to the floor.
“I’m just thinking I’ve got to get up as high as I can,” the senior said. “It really is exhilarating once you get that block.”
Dealing with powerhouse Timesland hitters such as Franklin County’s Courtney Bryant and Hidden Valley’s Cam Davenport helped prepare Reichardt and the entire PH defense for a Briar Woods team that was balanced but without an obvious go-to hitting threat.
“She’s not one of the bigger middles you’re going to see, but she’s a smart middle,” PH coach Maggie Newman said of Reichardt. “She reads the ball very well.
The second-set comeback juiced up the entire PH team.
Hudson (12 kills) and Dixon (12 kills, two blocks) seemed to have an extra burst in the third set.
“We do really well when we have energy and we’re all up,” Hudson said. “Then we just start swinging at the ball.”
Briar Woods (18-6) fell behind 8-1 to begin the third and trailed 17-7 before cutting the lead to 19-17.
The hole proved too large for the Falcons as PH closed out the match.
Callie Harris (seven kills, two blocks) and Grayce Edwards (31 assists) helped PH finish the job that ended on a loud kill by sophomore Sallie Boxley.
“Always coming off the road, it’s one of those things, as a coach you have a game plan but trying to get all 13 [players] traveling and executing … but you win some, you lose some,” Briar Woods coach Joe Riggio said.
The Patriots would have a Nov. 16 quarterfinal at home if they get past Stone Bridge, a team PH defeated 2-1 in a tournament in Charlottesville earlier this season.
Hudson had a smile a mile wide as PH fans extended congratulations.
“These girls are excited,” Newman said. “We keep making it to the regional semifinals and losing, and she’s one of my seniors, so she’s seen us do this repeatedly and not be able get to states.”