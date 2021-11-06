PH blocks Briar Woods in Region 5D volleyball semis

“I’m just thinking I’ve got to get up as high as I can,” the senior said. “It really is exhilarating once you get that block.”

Dealing with powerhouse Timesland hitters such as Franklin County’s Courtney Bryant and Hidden Valley’s Cam Davenport helped prepare Reichardt and the entire PH defense for a Briar Woods team that was balanced but without an obvious go-to hitting threat.

“She’s not one of the bigger middles you’re going to see, but she’s a smart middle,” PH coach Maggie Newman said of Reichardt. “She reads the ball very well.

The second-set comeback juiced up the entire PH team.

Hudson (12 kills) and Dixon (12 kills, two blocks) seemed to have an extra burst in the third set.

“We do really well when we have energy and we’re all up,” Hudson said. “Then we just start swinging at the ball.”

Briar Woods (18-6) fell behind 8-1 to begin the third and trailed 17-7 before cutting the lead to 19-17.

The hole proved too large for the Falcons as PH closed out the match.

Callie Harris (seven kills, two blocks) and Grayce Edwards (31 assists) helped PH finish the job that ended on a loud kill by sophomore Sallie Boxley.