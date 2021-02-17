PH boys denied in state semifinal for second year in a row with 67-66 loss to Stone Bridge

On PH’s ensuing possession, the Bulldogs did not allow the ball to Smith, whose dribble penetration led to a 12-for-15 showing from the free throw line.

Stone Bridge fouled PH freshman guard Amauriay Calloway, who was strong off the bench for the Patriots all night with two buckets and several nifty assists.

However, Calloway missed both free throws.

No one in the PH locker room was faulting the freshman.

“You saw him out there making plays,” Esworthy said. “It’s a tough position to be in as a ninth-grader. He played great. I’m really proud of him.”

Stone Bridge hustled the ball up the floor, and Hundermark found Dayvon Faulk inside for a layup.

“We called a ‘keep,’ but he dished to Dayvon and I was like, ‘Oh, no!” Stone Bridge coach Kent Kling said.

Patrick Henry’s hurried response resulted in a held ball under the Patriots’ goal, leaving PH with possession and 2.8 seconds on the clock.

The Patriots wanted to inbound the ball in the lane but were forced to call a timeout. This time they set a screen for guard Jack Faulkner, but his deep 3-pointer hit the front of the rim as time and PH’s season expired,