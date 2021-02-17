PH boys denied in state semifinal for second year in a row with 67-66 loss to Stone Bridge

The path from the locker room to the floor Wednesday night at the Patrick Henry High School gymnasium was adorned by purple and yellow balloons.
Stone Bridge’s boys basketball team walked in and burst the Patriots’ big one.
Patrick Henry’s season ended in the Class 5 state semifinals for the second straight year as visiting Stone Bridge overcame a four-point deficit in the final minute to hand the Patriots a 67-66 setback.
The game was a classic high school tug-of-war between two teams playing at a high level.
Despite PH’s going uncharacteristically cold from the perimeter with just one 3-pointer, Patriots coach Jack Esworthy felt his team did enough to win.
“We were in the same exact spot last year and it didn’t go our way,” Esworthy said. “Fought our way back to earn another shot at it.
“We played well. Honestly, the only thing we could have done better tonight was shoot.”
Patrick Henry still had a 66-62 lead with 55.2 seconds left behind 26 points from senior guard Jamonte Smith and 20 from 6-foot-4 freshman center Abu Yarmah.
Any thoughts of an early celebration were quelled when Stone Bridge star guard Dylan Hundermark nailed a deep 3-pointer to cut the lead to 66-65 with 25.4 seconds to play.
On PH’s ensuing possession, the Bulldogs did not allow the ball to Smith, whose dribble penetration led to a 12-for-15 showing from the free throw line.
Stone Bridge fouled PH freshman guard Amauriay Calloway, who was strong off the bench for the Patriots all night with two buckets and several nifty assists.
However, Calloway missed both free throws.
No one in the PH locker room was faulting the freshman.
“You saw him out there making plays,” Esworthy said. “It’s a tough position to be in as a ninth-grader. He played great. I’m really proud of him.”
Stone Bridge hustled the ball up the floor, and Hundermark found Dayvon Faulk inside for a layup.
“We called a ‘keep,’ but he dished to Dayvon and I was like, ‘Oh, no!” Stone Bridge coach Kent Kling said.
Patrick Henry’s hurried response resulted in a held ball under the Patriots’ goal, leaving PH with possession and 2.8 seconds on the clock.
The Patriots wanted to inbound the ball in the lane but were forced to call a timeout. This time they set a screen for guard Jack Faulkner, but his deep 3-pointer hit the front of the rim as time and PH’s season expired,
“They just had it so packed in,” Esworthy said. “What we didn’t get was a solid screen on Jack’s guy. He had to go a little deeper. That’s a long shot. That’s not what you want.”
Reserve forward Sam Whitehead led Stone Bridge in scoring with 15 points, while Hundermark had 14 and Jerico Limcaoco added 13 and made a number of other big plays.
The team from Loudoun County remained very poised on a night when the visitors shot just one free throw to 21 for Patrick Henry.
“We had a couple of close games before the regionals,” Kling said. “All the kids know each other in our district so some games are close.”
Esworthy did not spare praise for the winners.
“They space the court well,” Esworthy said. “They really have a good identity. I thought we did a tremendous job on their transition. And they’re good in the halfcourt too. They’re tough to guard.”
The game was the final one in the five-year varsity career for Smith, who played two seasons at Faith Christian, one at Roanoke Catholic and the last two at PH, earning Timesland player of the year honors as a junior.
“That was a really good team,” Smith said. “I feel like we had a good chance this year. Things just didn’t fall our way at the end.
“I think I had a good career. I thank all the coaches I had that helped me.”
STONE BRIDGE (15-1)
J.Limcaoco 5 0-0 13, DeVido 3 0-0 7, Faulk 4 0-0 8, Hundermark 6 0-0 14, Thomas 4 0-0 8, Whitehead 6 1-1 15, Duncan 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 1-1 67.
PATRICK HENRY (10-2)
Derey 3 1-2 8, Adams 0 0-0 0, Yarmah 10 0-0 20, Smith 7 12-15 26, Faulkner 1 0-0 2, Beasley 2 2-2 6, Calloway 2 0-2 4. Totals 25 15-21 66.
Stone Bridge;17;17;16;17;—;67
Patrick Henry;12;17;20;17;—;66
3-point goals — Stone Bridge 8 (J.Limcaoco 3, Whitehead 2, Hundermark 2, DeVido), Patrick Henry 1 (Beasley). Total fouls — Stone Bridge 16, Patrick Henry 5. Fouled out — Thomas.
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123