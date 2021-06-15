PH boys score late defeat Brooke Point, advance to region final

From denial to delirium in less than a minute.
After Brooke Point’s keeper made a dazzling save on a free kick seemingly destined for the back of the net, Patrick Henry scored the breakthrough goal on the ensuing corner kick in the 70th minute and defeated the Black Hawks 2-0 Tuesday in the Region 5D boys soccer semifinals at Patriot Stadium.
Top-seeded PH advances to hot the winner of Albemarle-Mountain View in Thursday’s final.
Patrick Henry’s decisive strike was born out of disappointment. In the 69th minute of a scoreless game, David Ibanzi lined up a free kick from just outside the box. He curled his left-footed attempt over the wall and on target, but Brooke Point keeper Joash Escobar made an acrobatic leap to tip it over the crossbar.
On the resulting corner kick, the ball bounced around a mass of players inside the 6-yard box and wound up in the net.
The Patriots doubled their lead in the 77th minute when midfielder Erick Kilosho calmly slotted home a penalty kick.
The Black Hawks thought they had the breakthrough in the 50th minute. Michael Lenhard carved out space for himself at the top of the 18-yard box, turned and unleashed a low rocket toward the right corner.
PH keeper Declan Morrill was powerless to stop it. He could only watch with relief as the ball glanced off the inside of the right post and straight into his arms, causing Lenhard to throw up his hands in exasperation.
The Patriots created their own grand opportunity 10 minutes later with some slick one-touch passing in the midfield. The sequence ended with Harrison Dandridge finding Ahmad Ramathan alone on the left side of the box, but his close-range blast was smothered spectacularly by sliding Escobar.
A scoreless first half featured several chances for both teams. The best came just before the halftime whistle, when the Black Hawks were awarded a free kick from about 25 yards away.
Sidney Sanchez sent a curling left-footed attempt toward the upper-right corner that clanged off the left post to keep the game knotted.
The Patriots had an early chance when Leo Masudi sent a low cross from the right wing to an unmarked Dandridge at the 6-yard box, but Dandridge’s volley screamed over the crossbar.
In the 37th minute, PH had a free kick from just outside the top of the box. David Ibanzi avoided the wall with his low, angled shot attempt, but it deflected off the left post.