PH boys score late defeat Brooke Point, advance to region final

From denial to delirium in less than a minute.

After Brooke Point’s keeper made a dazzling save on a free kick seemingly destined for the back of the net, Patrick Henry scored the breakthrough goal on the ensuing corner kick in the 70th minute and defeated the Black Hawks 2-0 Tuesday in the Region 5D boys soccer semifinals at Patriot Stadium.

Top-seeded PH advances to hot the winner of Albemarle-Mountain View in Thursday’s final.

Patrick Henry’s decisive strike was born out of disappointment. In the 69th minute of a scoreless game, David Ibanzi lined up a free kick from just outside the box. He curled his left-footed attempt over the wall and on target, but Brooke Point keeper Joash Escobar made an acrobatic leap to tip it over the crossbar.

On the resulting corner kick, the ball bounced around a mass of players inside the 6-yard box and wound up in the net.

The Patriots doubled their lead in the 77th minute when midfielder Erick Kilosho calmly slotted home a penalty kick.

The Black Hawks thought they had the breakthrough in the 50th minute. Michael Lenhard carved out space for himself at the top of the 18-yard box, turned and unleashed a low rocket toward the right corner.