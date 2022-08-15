PH, Fleming, Franklin County among schools appealing VHSL recommendations

Patrick Henry, William Fleming, Franklin County and James River are among the Timesland high schools that are unhappy with the Virginia High School League's Alignment Committee.

The VHSL has announced the schools that are appealing the committee's July recommendations for the four-year cycle that begins with the 2023-24 school year. Seven Timesland high schools have submitted appeals.

Patrick Henry, James River, George Wythe and Grayson County are appealing their proposed class and region assignments, while William Fleming and Franklin County are appealing their recommended regions. Liberty is appealing its recommended district.

The Appeals Committee will meet Aug. 23 to hear the 37 total appeals and come up with a final plan to recommend to the Executive Committee. Schools that are still unhappy can then appeal to the Executive Committee.

The Executive Committee will meet Sept. 21 to review the second round of appeals and determine the final alignment plan.

The Alignment Committee's recommendations, which were announced in late July, were based on school enrollment figures as of March 31. The VHSL has six classes, with Class 6 being for the largest schools and Class 1 for the smallest. Teams compete in regional and state tournaments based on their school classifications.

The Alignment Committee recommended that Patrick Henry move up from Class 5 to Class 6. But Patrick Henry has appealed to remain in Class 5.

Patrick Henry had 1,530 students as of March 31, which would make it the third-smallest school in Class 6 in the new cycle. PH is above the Class 6 cutoff of 1,505.

The Patriots are currently in Class 5's Region D. The Alignment Committee proposed that Patrick Henry be placed in Class 6’s Region A along with Cosby, Deep Run, Glen Allen, Grassfield, Highland Springs, Landstown, Manchester, Meadowbrook, Oscar Smith, Thomas Dale and Western Branch.

But Patrick Henry is appealing be in Class 5's Region C, which would also include Clover Hill, Douglas Freeman, Hermitage, J.R. Tucker, James River-Midlothian, L.C. Bird, Louisa County, Mecklenburg, Midlothian, Mills Godwin and Prince George.

William Fleming has no problem with the Alignment Committee's recommendation that the Colonels stay in Class 5.

Franklin County has no quarrel with the Alignment Committee's recommendation that the Eagles drop down from Class 6 to Class 5.

But both William Fleming and Franklin County are appealing their recommended regions.

The Alignment Committee proposed that Franklin County join Class 5's Region D and that William Fleming remain in Class 5's Region D. That region would also include Albemarle, Briar Woods, Colonial Forge, Gainesville, Harrisonburg, Independence, John R. Lewis, Lightridge, Massaponax, Mount Vernon, North Stafford, Potomac, Potomac Falls, Riverbend, Riverside, Sherando and Stone Bridge.

But William Fleming and Franklin County want to be part of Class 5's Region C, which would include Clover Hill, Douglas Freeman, Hermitage, J.R. Tucker, James River-Midlothian, L.C. Bird, Louisa County, Mecklenburg, Midlothian, Mills Godwin, Prince George and, should Patrick Henry win its appeal, the Patriots.

The Alignment Committee wants to keep James River in Class 2. But the school is appealing to drop down to Class 1.

James River had 359 students as of March 31, which would make it the fourth-smallest school in Class 2 in the new cycle.

The Alignment Committee recommended that George Wythe and Grayson County move up from Class 1 to Class 2, but both schools are appealing to remain in Class 1.

George Wythe, which had 353 students as of March 31, would be the smallest Class 2 school in the new cycle.

Grayson County, which had 364 students as of March 31, would be the seventh-smallest Class 2 school.

The Alignment Committee wants to keep James River in Class 2's Region C and move George Wythe and Grayson County to Class 2's Region C. That region would also include Floyd County, Glenvar, Martinsville, Patrick County, Radford, Appomattox County, Chatham, Dan River, Gretna, Liberty High, Liberty Christian and Nelson County.

But James River wants to move to Class 1's Region C, while George Wythe and Grayson County want to stay in Class 1's Region C. That region would also include Auburn, Bath County, Bland County, Craig County, Eastern Montgomery, Fort Chiswell, Galax, Giles, Highland, Narrows and Parry McCluer.

Liberty has no problem with the Alignment Committee's recommendation that the Minutemen drop down from Class 3 to Class 2, nor with the Alignment Committee's suggestion that Liberty join Class 2's Region C.

But the Alignment Committee wants to keep Liberty in the Seminole District, while the school is appealing to move to the Dogwood District.

The Seminole would again include Jefferson Forest, Amherst County, Brookville, E.C. Glass, Heritage, Liberty Christian and Rustburg in the new cycle. But Liberty and Liberty Christian would be the only Class 2 schools in the Seminole in the new cycle, with all the other Seminole members being Class 3 or Class 4 schools.

Liberty would rather be in the Dogwood, which would also include Altavista, Appomattox County, William Campbell, Chatham, Dan River, Gretna, Nelson County and Galileo Magnet. The Dogwood would include only Class 1 and Class 2 schools.