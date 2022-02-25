PH girls fall to Briar Woods in Region 5D semifinals

Briar Woods dialed up its accuracy from long range and bombed Patrick Henry out of the gym, defeating the Patriots 53-37 in the Region 5D semifinals.

The Falcons made seven 3-pointers in the second half and nine in the game to pull away from the Patriots, who ended their season a game away from a state tournament berth.

Trailing by three at halftime, the Patriots (25-4) cut the deficit to a single point when S’Nya Nichols banked in a 4-footer.

The Falcons (16-7) then decided to shoot over the Patriots’ zone. Ainsley Veatch hit a shot from deep, but PH scored the next six points to go up 27-25 halfway through the third quarter when Abi Baker sank a 12-footer, Jada Cook made a free throw and Nivea Childress made a trey, the only 3-pointer that fell for PH in the game.

Veatch then made her next two shots from deep and Jadyn Shin added another. A stickback from Taylor Price finished an 11-point run that ended the quarter.

The fourth quarter belonged to the Falcons as PH, needing to score, was only able to drop in three buckets. Briar Woods made that many shots from beyond the arc in the same period, plus made two shots on backdoor cutters and three of four free throws to seal the game.

Hope Drake led Briar Woods with 13 points. Shin finished with 12.

Briar Woods coach Raven Short said her team is either hot or cold, rarely lukewarm.

“Some days we hit everything and some days we don’t hit anything, so I’m glad today was the right day,” Short said. “They showed up today. They played their butts off.”

She said the game plan was simple but required making shots, because PH was bigger in the post and should have a rebounding edge.

“We knew if we wanted to win we had to hit shots,” Short said. “We put the pressure on them to know that this was it. If they want to go to states and want to keep playing they have to hit them, and they stepped up.”

Baker grabbed 16 boards for the Patriots, but Briar Woods won the rebounding battle 42-36.

PH was strong defensively in the second quarter, holding the Falcons to a miserable 1-for-16 shooting from the floor and only seven points, but the Patriots didn’t capitalize, scoring only six in the period.

PH played man-to-man in the first half but switched to a 2-3 zone at halftime. Briar Woods then shot over it.

PH coach Eugene “Blue” Cook said he was vexed by the Falcons’ success from outside.

“I asked them ‘What more do you want me to do? If we can’t stop them man-to-man, and you can’t stop them zone, the next option is to go back to man,’” Cook said.

PH was without starter Mini Childress.

“Not having Mini Childress hurt because she’s our defense. That’s 10 points right there,” Cook said. “We tried to adapt but it didn’t work.”

Jada Cook led PH with 11 points.