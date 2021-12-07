PH girls shake off shooting woes for 42-29 win over Fleming

When the schedule says it’s time to travel across town to William Fleming, the Patrick Henry girls basketball team knows it will usually be in for a struggle.
That was the case on Monday night.
"It's very intense when we're here," said PH guard Sallejah Childress. "The crowd here is always loud -- and it was loud tonight. It was hard to hear each other on the floor."
On a night when scoring was at a premium and both the Patriots and Colonels struggled to find any kind of rhythm, visiting PH was a little bit better when necessary, pulling away for a 42-29 win.
"[The last game] the shots were falling," Patrick Henry coach Eugene "Blue" Cook said. "When that happens, we're very unstoppable. But it just shows you how good of a team we are when even the shots aren't falling, we find ways to win."
Both teams had a chance to take control in the first half. Patrick Henry (2-0) found plenty of wide-open shots for its usually high-scoring backcourt, but not much was falling on Monday.
PH hit just 6 of 19 3-point attempts in the first half and struggled to pull down offensive rebounds.
Fleming (2-2) worked the inside on offense, drawing several fouls and making multiple trips to the free-throw line.
Unfortunately for the Colonels, the free throws weren't falling either. Fleming made just 3 of 11 attempts in the first half, and 13 of 26 for the game.
"I felt like we played hard all night, but we missed quite a few free throws," Fleming coach Richard Wilson said. "And [PH] made the open shots when they needed to and came up with some big turnovers in the second half."
Patrick Henry led by 10 at the half and then began to frustrate the Colonels in the second half by pressing full court. Cook said he thought Fleming would struggle in the backcourt if it saw pressure. The Colonels had nine turnovers in the second half, most of those because of the Patriots' press.
PH also got an offensive boost in the second half from Childress, who scored eight of her 11 points in the second half, and the team's other Childress, Nivea, who led the way with 12 points -- one trey in each quarter.
"When my teammates aren't knocking down shots, I have to step up," said Nivea Childress, who is not related to Sallejah. "It was a little frustrating in the first half, but we calmed down, and it takes the whole team to be successful."
Cook hopes his regular offensive threats will get back on track quickly. Guards Shelby Fiddler and Jada Cook, who combined for 34 points in PH's season-opening win over Albemarle last week, had just six points apiece on Monday. And Tuesday, PH hosts Harrisonburg, which just beat Fleming by 22 points last Friday.