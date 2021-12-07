PH girls shake off shooting woes for 42-29 win over Fleming

Unfortunately for the Colonels, the free throws weren't falling either. Fleming made just 3 of 11 attempts in the first half, and 13 of 26 for the game.

"I felt like we played hard all night, but we missed quite a few free throws," Fleming coach Richard Wilson said. "And [PH] made the open shots when they needed to and came up with some big turnovers in the second half."

Patrick Henry led by 10 at the half and then began to frustrate the Colonels in the second half by pressing full court. Cook said he thought Fleming would struggle in the backcourt if it saw pressure. The Colonels had nine turnovers in the second half, most of those because of the Patriots' press.

PH also got an offensive boost in the second half from Childress, who scored eight of her 11 points in the second half, and the team's other Childress, Nivea, who led the way with 12 points -- one trey in each quarter.

"When my teammates aren't knocking down shots, I have to step up," said Nivea Childress, who is not related to Sallejah. "It was a little frustrating in the first half, but we calmed down, and it takes the whole team to be successful."