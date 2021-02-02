PH, Glenvar football players commit to FCS programs

Pedigo, who caught 51 passes for 942 yards in 2019, committed earlier to VMI, where former Patrick Henry star Leroy Thomas is one of the Keydets’ top players.

“I’m happy we have two guys going to VMI,” Fiddler said. “Particularly this year. With the NCAA giving guys an extra year [because of COVID-19], it’s very difficult for guys to get scholarships. When they do, they need to jump all over them.

“He has no hesitation about any of it. I think Leroy doing well there has helped with these guys.”

Glenvar is sending 6-foot-6, 285-pound senior Jeb Secrist to the FCS ranks. The big lineman will sign with Charleston Southern on Wednesday.

Secrist played tight end on Glenvar’s 7-5 team in 2019, but it was just his second year playing football. He also has played basketball and baseball for the Highlanders during his career.

Secrist caught 19 passes in 2019 with seven going for TDs in just seven games.

“If he’d have played all four years, in my opinion he’s a four-star [recruit],” Glenvar coach Kevin Clifford said.