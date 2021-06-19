PH grad Donasiyano makes MLS debut

HARRISON, N.J. — Former Patrick Henry High School and UVa standout Irakoze Donasiyano made his Major League Soccer debut in Nashville's 2-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls on Friday night.

The pro rookie entered the game in the 63rd minute.

Nashville chose Donasiyano in the first round of the MLS draft in January. After playing for UVa in the spring to conclude his senior season, Donasiyano signed with Nashville in April.

Donasiyano became the second ex-Timesland star to make his MLS debut this season, joining former Northside and Virginia Tech standout Daniel Pereira, who made his debut with Austin in April.

Nashville (2-1-5) saw its seven-match unbeaten streak come to an end.

— The Roanoke Times