RICHMOND — The Patrick Henry Patriots will have to wait another year for a chance to end their 31-year streak without a boys basketball state championship.

Woodside’s Christian Greenlaw made an under-the-basket stick back with 0.03 left in the fourth quarter to beat Patrick Henry 54-52 at the buzzer in the VHSL Class 5 boys state championship.

As soon as Greenlaw’s shot went down in the Siegel Center, the starting five for Patrick Henry (29-3) fell to the floor, devastated.

PH’s Abu Yarmah, who had 12 points, made a 3-pointer in the third quarter to give the Patriots a 39-23 lead.

Then Woodside’s (23-5) Trevor Smith, who is going to Division I University of Richmond in the fall, made back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the PH lead to 39-29.

“I knew if we stuck to what we do somewhere in the middle of that third [or] fourth quarter a run would come,” Woodside coach Stefan Welsh said.

Smith, who had 17 points, only made one of his first six shots.

“I knew in order to win we're going to have to, I was going to have to show up,” Smith said. “I'm a big part of the team.”

Smith’s shot got the Newport News school's squad back on track and PH started to falter. Woodside scored 17 points off of 20 PH turnovers. The Patriots had three players with four or more turnovers in the game.

“A lot of our intensity comes from me. A lot of the times they probably feel like I'm out there with them. I'm talking them through possessions, slapping the floor with them a lot of the times,” Welsh said. “Honestly, I really feel like I'm on the court with them.”

The Wolverines had a defender shade on Yarmah’s side of the court whenever he touched the ball. This physical defense made Yarmah score under his state playoff average of 18 points.

“I don't know that it was their length as much as their quickness,” PH coach Jack Esworthy said. “Both together are tough. I thought for the most part we were able to get what we wanted offensively, especially early on. [But] they ratcheted up a little bit.”

Welsh said his team is defensive-minded, but they didn't play like that in the first half.

“All year long, our defense has generated at least 60% of our points and I thought in the first half and early in the third quarter, our defense just wasn't generating points,” Welsh said.

Aided by Smith’s 3-pointers, Woodside went on a 25-0 run to extend its lead to 48-39. Woodside’s Mykel Jenkins was lethal, using his 6-foot-6 frame to shoot over PH defenders. He also led the team in rebounds with six.

But PH’s Brooks Derey, who scored 11 points, would continue helping his team fight back. After Woodside guard Masiah Wells-Stevens fouled out after picking up a technical foul, Derey calmly walked to the free throw line and knocked both shots down to cut the Woodside lead to 50-44 in the fourth quarter.

Lipford, who scored 12 points, got fouled driving to the lane and made both free throws to cut the 50-46 in the fourth quarter.

Smith was fouled on the following possession and made both free throws to give Woodside a 52-46 lead.

Lipford made a contested layup and Webb made two free throws on PH’s next to possession to cut Woodside’s lead to 52-50 with 2:10 left in the fourth quarter.

PH’s defense forced a five second violation on the ensuing Woodside inbound attempt. Yarmah made a tough midrange shot to tie the game with 1:56 left in the game.

Then PH forced another five second violation by Woodside and decided to hold the ball for a potential last shot.

Webb with 10.3 seconds left drove by Woodside’s Jermaine Detrick and tried to shoot a left handed layup against Jenkins. The shot fell off the rim and Smith raced down the court with less than six seconds left. Smith got a shot up but missed it and then Greenlaw broke the heart of PH.

“I thought it was good, but it didn't go in,” Webb said.

This was the last game of Webb and Derey’s careers at PH as they will pursue college next fall.

“It was easily the best year of my life and I wouldn't change it for the world,” Webb said.

“Yeah it sucks. We wanted that one bad, but now there's no other group of guys I'd rather run with,” Derey said.

Photos and video: State championship basketball title slips away from Patrick Henry on last-second shot