PH volleyball falls short in Class 5 semifinal

ASHBURN — Patrick Henry came up short Tuesday in its bid to reach the VHSL Class 5 volleyball state championship as Stone Bridge defeated the Patriots 25-22, 25-16, 25-22 in a semifinal.

Marella Hudson had 12 kills for Patrick Henry, which finished its season 26-6.

Callie Harris added nine kills, while Reghan Dixon had six kills and two blocks.

Stone Bridge will face Frank Cox in the Class 5 final Friday at VCU’s Siegel Center.