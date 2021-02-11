PH's Fiddler commits to Niagara University for women's basketball

Patrick Henry junior Shelby Fiddler and was disappointed to learn Thursday that the Patriots' Region 5D championship game was postponed by inclement weather.

She must not be bothered too much by snowy winter conditions.

Fiddler, who is averaging 14 points and 5 assists per game while shooting 45% from 3-point range this year for Roanoke's PH, committed Thursday to play at Niagara University, located on the western edge of New York state near the Canadian border.

Fiddler said she chose Niagara over an offer from another western New York school — Canisius.

She said the distance from Roanoke to the Niagara campus was the only holdup in accepting the offer that came from head coach Jada Pierce and the Purple Eagles' coaching staff last spring.

"I probably would have committed earlier if it wasn't so far away," Fiddler said. "They did offer me in April. But I felt better after I went and saw the school. I just needed some time to think about it."

Fiddler, whose father is PH head football coach Alan Fiddler, visited Niagara in late fall but because of COVID-19 restrictions she was unable to meet face-to-face with the Purple Eagles' coaching staff.