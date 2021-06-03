PH's Hudson drops match to Albemarle's Shen in Region 5D singles final

“Just to fight and try to get every single ball back,” the Albemarle junior said. “I wanted to work on being consistent, because last time I got a little impatient.”

Hudson’s game plan was to find a proper approach shot and come to the net for a volley or an overhead smash.

Easier said than done.

The strategy worked as long as the PH player hit a short ball that forced Shen to stretch. Otherwise, Shen was able to tee up a groundstroke, often for a winner.

Hudson started slowly in the second set, opening with a double fault while serving into the sun.

“The sun on that side was kind of hard, and I wasn’t wearing a visor,” she said.

Hudson, who also plays volleyball for PH, will work on her tennis game for 2022.

Shen, meanwhile, will move on to the June 11 state semifinals at Huntington Park in Newport News.

Shen also will compete in doubles and in Albemarle’s team semifinal next week.

“The girls at states are going to be good,” she said. “It’s going to be fun. We got a lot of opportunities to see some new people.”

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

