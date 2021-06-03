PH's Hudson drops match to Albemarle's Shen in Region 5D singles final

Marella Hudson was a Level 8 gymnast in Alabama before she moved to Roanoke in the ninth grade.
The Patrick Henry junior was walking a tightrope Thursday morning in the Region 5D girls tennis championship at River’s Edge.
Albemarle’s Mia Shen used a powerful and precise forehand to keep Hudson off balance, scoring a 6-3, 6-1 victory over the PH player to claim the title and earn a berth in next week’s VHSL Class 5 semifinals.
When the two players met last week at No. 1 singles in the region team championship, Shen led Hudson 6-3, 4-3 when the match was halted.
This time the Albemarle player seized control late in the first set and kept up the pressure.
“She’s always consistent and she’s good,” Hudson said. “There was a lot of running for me. She kept me deep, playing defense.”
Shen overcame a rocky start after the early-morning drive in from Charlottesville, trailing 2-1 before the tall right-hander took command.
“I was a little nervous, but I was able to get into a rhythm,” Shen said. “I do get nervous, but I find that after the first game or two I’ll tend to get over it.”
Shen said she made an adjustment from her earlier match against Hudson.
“Just to fight and try to get every single ball back,” the Albemarle junior said. “I wanted to work on being consistent, because last time I got a little impatient.”
Hudson’s game plan was to find a proper approach shot and come to the net for a volley or an overhead smash.
Easier said than done.
The strategy worked as long as the PH player hit a short ball that forced Shen to stretch. Otherwise, Shen was able to tee up a groundstroke, often for a winner.
Hudson started slowly in the second set, opening with a double fault while serving into the sun.
“The sun on that side was kind of hard, and I wasn’t wearing a visor,” she said.
Hudson, who also plays volleyball for PH, will work on her tennis game for 2022.
Shen, meanwhile, will move on to the June 11 state semifinals at Huntington Park in Newport News.
Shen also will compete in doubles and in Albemarle’s team semifinal next week.
“The girls at states are going to be good,” she said. “It’s going to be fun. We got a lot of opportunities to see some new people.”
