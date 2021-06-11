Pitcher Tyler Dean, fellow William Byrd High School seniors making up for a lost season as playoffs open

Pence matter-of-factly listed a series of physical issues Dean had been dealing with since last fall, some of it earned while playing football for Byrd during this one-of-a-kind winter-spring season. Among the more notable of the nicks had been a dislocated rib on the right-hand side of the cage and a cracked tailbone.

Of all the irritants, only the tailbone was unrelated to competitive activities, unless he was racing somebody down the steep hill over at the church when he wiped out sledding and landed on his rear end.

“He played football our last game and was on the baseball field the next Monday,” Pence said. “Hope he can pitch OK today.”

Dean did, mowing down Northside batters for five innings of a 7-0 victory. The tally: three hits, seven strikeouts, three walks. The guns said 89-93 mph steady on the fastball with the occasional slider or curveball mixed in to keep the Vikings entertained.

“I would hate to hit against him,” said Terriers third baseman Luke Taylor, also a pitcher. “He doesn’t just have the fastball at 94 or whatever it is, he also has the nastiest slider I’ve ever seen in my life.”

A day later, Zimmerman was shaking his head while looking for words to describe his reaction to Dean’s performance.