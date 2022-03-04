Post play makes the difference as Cave Spring tops Fluvanna County, heads to Class 3 semifinal

Cave Spring trailed for two and a half quarters of Friday night’s VHSL Class 3 boys basketball quarterfinal against visiting Fluvanna County.

Then the Knights started wheelin’ and Dylan.

Cave Spring used its running game and the post play of 6-foot-7 junior Dylan Saunders as the Knights rolled to a 72-54 victory over the Flying Flucos in Roanoke County.

Saunders, taking advantage of a clear height advantage, scored a game-high 28 points as Cave Spring improved to 27-1 and earned a semifinal berth against either Northside or Spotswood.

“Our whole game was to push it inside,” Saunders said. “Once we started getting it inside, we got on a roll.”

But it took a while as Fluvanna County (17-9) led 21-19 at halftime and upped the margin to 37-31 midway through the third quarter.

Stark Jones started the comeback with 3-pointer on an assist from Owyn Dawyot, followed by a spin move from Bryce Cooper.

The Knights finally took their first lead since the first quarter when Saunders grabbed an offensive rebound, converted the stickback and a free throw for a three-point play and a 39-37 lead.

Two free throws by Dawyot and two by Saunders completed a 12-0 run as Cave Spring went up 43-37.

A layup and two free throws by Jones and a streaking layup by Graham Lilley on a long feed from Cooper finished off a 30-point third quarter fot a 49-39 bulge.

The Knights’ slow start mirrored their Region 3D first-round game against William Byrd when they trailed for three quarters before shutting the Terriers out in the fourth period.

Saunders wasn’t concerned.

“We’re going to fix it,” Saunders said. “I don’t even know what it is. We start off slow. Once we get rolling, we’re fine.”

Fluvanna County brought some game in the form of 6-foot-1 junior guard Bobby Gardner, who scored 26 points to go with 15 from fellow guard Kobe Edmonds.

However, Gardner picked up his third and fourth fouls in the span of 10 seconds in the third quarter, the first on one of seven charges drawn by Cooper and the second when he tried to prevent a stickback by Saunders.

“That was my fault,” Fluvanna coach Heath Bralley said. “I put him in a bad position. “We needed somebody to drop down on the back side. He was going to fill the other side. As I was telling him what to do because the other person didn’t see, he got his fourth foul.”

Fluvanna never got closer than 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Dawyot, who did not have a field goal in the first half, finished with 17 points. Jones bagged four 3-pointers and scored 13 of his 16 points after halftime.

However, the difference was Saunders in the paint.

“That was our game plan, just throw it in there but I think they baited us into some shots,” Cave Spring coach Jacob Gruse said. “That was by design. They didn’t want us to throw it inside.”

Once the Knights went to the big man, the Flucos were in trouble.

“We’ve been fighting that all year,” said Bralley, a former Fort Chiswell standout who played at Emory & Henry. “You take the hand your dealt. I’ll take that hand any day of the week.”

