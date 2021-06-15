Postgame quotes from PH boys soccer's victory over Brooke Point

The Patrick Henry boys soccer team defeated Brooke Point 2-0 tonight in the Region 5D semifinals (game story here).
Here are some postgame quotes that did not make the print edition:
PH KEEPER DECLAN MORRILL
(On the unstoppable Brooke Point shot that hit the right post and bounced into his arms in the 50th minute)
“At that point, you’ve just kind of got to watch it go. So I watched it go, and I was like, ‘Wow, that was lucky.' That goal could have changed the game. If that ball goes in, maybe we get down. Maybe we can’t recover. But whenever you see it hit the post, that’s a nice sight…I kind of see it as the soccer gods shining down on us and wanting us to win it all this year. We’ve got a great group of guys.”
(you guys do look like you enjoy each other's company)
“That’s actually kind of our team motto this year. We’ve gotten into a few hard games and we get all mad at each other. Coach [Chris] Dowdy comes in at halftime and he’s like, ‘Guys, you aren’t having fun. Because these guys [on the team from Congo], they grew up playing soccer, playing in refugee camps. We play our best soccer when we’re having fun. When you see smiles on our faces, we’re scoring goals, we’re winning games. So that’s kind of the central theme of our season this year. We want to win a state championship, not stressed out, just playing soccer and having fun.”
(on the go-ahead goal off the corner kick in the 70th minute)
“At first I was really confused. Because I saw the goalie’s hand come up above everybody. And then I just hear cheering. That’s the game-changer. In a close game like that, we get that goal, their heads go down a little bit. I knew we had a second goal coming, because I saw the way they reacted. They really got down."
PH COACH CHRIS DOWDY
(on chances going unrequited for most of the game)
“It was getting a little frustrating. You could kind of sense a fair amount of tension. The kids knew we were banging on the door, but the door wasn’t opening. It’s almost like that first goal and that first win is the hardest one to get.”
(on the go-ahead goal)
“The keeper played phenomenally for Brooke Point. We knew how dangerous we can be on corners. We knew if that we got enough of them, with a ball played in like we do, it gets really dangerous. As many of those we can get, the better.”
(On the Brooke Point shot that hit the post in the 50th minute)
“As soon as he hit it, I thought it was a goal. I was telling the boys, playoff wins are about a lot of different facets of the game. And one of those facets unfortunately is luck. I think they played hard enough. We just had a little bit of luck on that play in particular, and then we earned it everywhere else.”