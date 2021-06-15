Postgame quotes from PH boys soccer's victory over Brooke Point

(on the go-ahead goal off the corner kick in the 70th minute)

“At first I was really confused. Because I saw the goalie’s hand come up above everybody. And then I just hear cheering. That’s the game-changer. In a close game like that, we get that goal, their heads go down a little bit. I knew we had a second goal coming, because I saw the way they reacted. They really got down."

PH COACH CHRIS DOWDY

(on chances going unrequited for most of the game)

“It was getting a little frustrating. You could kind of sense a fair amount of tension. The kids knew we were banging on the door, but the door wasn’t opening. It’s almost like that first goal and that first win is the hardest one to get.”

(on the go-ahead goal)

“The keeper played phenomenally for Brooke Point. We knew how dangerous we can be on corners. We knew if that we got enough of them, with a ball played in like we do, it gets really dangerous. As many of those we can get, the better.”

(On the Brooke Point shot that hit the post in the 50th minute)