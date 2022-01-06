Poston steps down as Rockbridge County football coach after 6 seasons

Coaching high school sports has become an increasingly difficult avocation.

Mark Poston has had enough for now.

Poston, 49, said Thursday he has resigned after six seasons in charge of the Rockbridge County High School football program, citing health concerns.

“I feel OK,” Poston said. “Some of it I’d say is just burnout, tired. Some of it is I’ve got to take care of some health issues, both me and my family.

“I’m going to take a year and lose weight, and then reevaluate and see if this ‘retirement’ sticks or not.”

Poston has been a high school head coach in Virginia for the last 16 years.

The West Virginia native coached Eastern Montgomery for seven seasons, taking the Mustangs to the 2010 VHSL Group A Division 1 final where they lost 63-49 to Riverheads.

He spent three seasons at Nelson County before taking the Rockbridge County job in 2016.

Poston inherited a Rockbridge program that had won just one game in the previous two years. After an initial 0-10 season, he coached five teams that reached the Class 3 playoffs, including a 9-3 record and a second-round berth in 2019.

The Wildcats’ 24-14 first-round win over Brookville in 2019 was the program’s second postseason victory since 2006 and the fifth in the school’s 30-year history.

Poston’s Rockbridge teams compiled a 32-30 overall record.

“The first year, it’s all about changing the culture and the work habits,” Poston said of his tenure. “Five straight [playoffs], I’ll take it. That’s a good way to end up.”

Rockbridge County finished 5-6 in 2021. That was on the heels of a 6-1 record in the 2020 season that was shortened by COVID-19 delayed until this spring.

All VHSL head coaches faced the same challenge of cramming two seasons of football into a short window.

“We got the clearance last January that we were going to have spring football,” Poston said. “So it’s January, February, March, April. We had the banquet at the end of April. Then, May, we’re in the weight room. June, we’re in the weight room. July, we’re in the weight room.

“August first kicks the season off. It was like 11 straight months. And these guys are already posting stuff on Twitter [about the 2022 season]. That’s when I knew I made the right decision. I’m not mentally even ready to go back in that weight room for the next six months.”

Poston said the compressed calendar hammered home the idea that there is very little offseason for a high school football coach or player.

“If you don’t do the weights, if you don’t do the one-day camps, if you don’t do the seven-on-sevens, you’re not going to win,” he said.

The coronavirus disrupted Rockbridge’s season on a variety of levels.

At one stage, the Wildcats had a game canceled against Wilson Memorial. After replacing the game with Virginia High and spending a day preparing for the Bearcats, the Wilson Memorial game was put back on the schedule, giving Rockbridge three games in eight days.

Poston also missed one game in the fall when his father became ill in West Virginia.

“This season was such a pain,” Poston said. “We strictly entered ‘bizarro land.’”

Poston said he had a good working relationship with Rockbridge County Principal Mike Craft, who was the opposing head coach at rival Parry McCluer in Poston’s first game as Wildcats head coach in 2016.

“Dr. Craft has been a great principal to work under,” Poston said. “He never interfered. He let us do our thing. Nothing but thumbs up.”

Poston said he plans to remain a teacher at Rockbridge County.

Will he coach football again?

“I think so,” Poston said. “I don’t know when. I don’t know where. It’s a possibility. I wouldn’t say it’s a probability. If I can get my health back, I think there’s still some fire in there.”

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

