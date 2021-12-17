Prep basketball roundup: Bramblett's buzzer-beater gives Botetourt 61-60 win over Byrd

Ashton Bramblett hit a 3-pointer as time expired Friday night to give visiting Lord Botetourt a 61-60 Blue Ridge District boys basketball victory over William Byrd.
Botetourt (4-1) trailed 60-58 until Bramblett drilled a jumper from the right corner as the buzzer sounded.
Tyler Meade led the Cavaliers with 18 points, while Jackson Crawford added 17 and Conner Tilley joined Bramblett with 13 as the foursome combined for all their team's points.
Camden Richardson scored a game-high 23 points for Byrd (2-5).
LORD BOTETOURT (4-1)
Meade 18, Bramblett 13, Crawford 17, Tilley 13.
WILLIAM BYRD (2-5)
Ruble 12, Childress 9, Richardson 23, Hendrick 4, Hairston 3, Divers 9.
Lord Botetourt;22;11;11;17;—;61
William Byrd;10;16;18;16;—;60
3-point goals: Lord Botetourt 10 (Meade 3, Bramblett 3, Tilley 3, Crawford), William Byrd 4 (Ruble, Childress, Richardson, Hairston ). JV: Lord Botetourt won.
BOYS
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Franklin County 51, Staunton River 28
STAUNTON RIVER (0-5)
Gibson 3, Eggleston 6, Steele 13, Childress 6.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (3-2)
Kasey 6, Stockton 3, Lee 4, McGhee 2, McHeimer 6, Holland 2, Hering 10, Harvey 2, Foutz 11, Mullins 5.
Staunton River;11;2;6;9;—;28
Franklin County;12;21;14;4;—;51
3-point goals: Staunton River 3 (Steele 3), Franklin County 4 (Hering 2, Stockton, Foutz). JV: Franklin County won 71-28.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Patrick Henry 80, Hidden Valley 49
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-8)
Strong 5, Johnson 29, Getz 3, Guerrero 2, Whittaker 2, T.Smith 2, P.Smith 4, Montas 2.
PATRICK HENRY (5-1)
Faulkner 12, Calloway 11, Yarmah 21, Derey 14, Smith 9, F.Beasley 3, Roberson 4, Smiley 6.
Hidden Valley;13;15;7;14;—;49
Patrick Henry;24;28;21;7;—;80
3-point goals: Hidden Valley 3 (Strong, Johnson, Getz), Patrick Henry 9 (Faulkner 4, Derey 2, Smith 2, Calloway).
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Brookville 55, Liberty 54
BROOKVILLE (3-4)
Bowles 11, Butler 5, Harvey 20, Howard 9, Preston 2, Payne 2, McDaniel 6.
LIBERTY (1-4)
Smith 3, Johnson 5, Parker 14, Brown 4, Cutler 9, Crider 19.
Brookville;16;11;13;15;—;55
Liberty;14;12;16;12;—;54
3-point goals: Brookville 4 (Howard 2, Bowles, Harvey), Liberty 6 (Holdren 2, Smith, Johnson, Cutler, Crider).
PIONEER DISTRICT
Craig County 51, Eastern Montgomery 33
CRAIG COUNTY (2-1)
Lucas 20, Fisher 10, Crawford 10, Peters 6, Huffman 3, Taylor 2.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (0-7)
A.Elkins 11, Sampson 8, X.Brown 4, Martinez 3, L.Elkins 3, Burleson 2, E.Brown 2.
Craig County;15;11;11;14;—;51
EastMont;3;14;8;8;—;33
3-point goals: Craig County 2 (Lucas, Huffman), Eastern Montgomery 1 (Martinez). JV: Eastern Montgomery won 35-27.
Narrows 87, Bath County 36
BATH COUNTY (0-10)
Gordon 8, Tucker 8, Turner 2, Loudermilk 6, Gwen 6, Waldeck 4, Wilson 2.
NARROWS (4-2)
Blankenship 3, Johnston 13, Freeman 2, Perdue 24, McGlothlin 7, L.Smith 7, Pruett 27, Middelton 2, C.Smith 2.
Bath County;15;10;6;5;—;36
Narrows;30;25;23;9;—;87
3 point goals; Narrows 11 (Pruett 4, Perdue 3, Blankenship, Johnston, McGlothlin, L.Smith), Bath County 3 (Loudermilk 2, Gordon 1). JV: Narrows won.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Grayson County 70, Giles 57
GILES (2-5)
Parks 9, Hanson 2, Price 5, Simmons 2, Simpkins 1, Williams 3, Dunford 28, Myers 7.
GRAYSON COUNTY (2-3)
Gillespie 17, Cassell 22, Cheeks 4, Jones 2, Shaffner 20, Shearin 3, Sindler 2.
Giles;11;14;23;9;—;57
Grayson Co.;14;16;16;24;—;70
3-point goals: Giles 10 (Parks 3, Dunford 3, Price, Simmons, Williams, Myers), Grayson 5 (Cassell 2, Gillespie, Cheeks, Shearin). JV: Giles won 36-32.
Bland County 43, Galax 42
GALAX (0-3)
Jamison 4, Ashworth 12, Cox 3, McCullouch 2, Dillow 8, Begley 9, Stuart 4.
BLAND COUNTY (5-3)
Watters 2, Burton 4, James 15, Boone 3, Pauley 16, Thompson 3.
Galax;13;6;14;9;—;42
Bland Co.;5;13;12;13;—;43
3-point goals: Galax 4 (Cox 2, McCulloch, Dillow), Bland County 7 (Pauley 4, James, Boone, Thompson).
NONDISTRICT
St. Augustine (Texas) 61, Auburn 58
AUBURN (1-3)
Dehart 4, Gill 7, E.Millirons 26, N.Millirons 3, Warren 12, Wilson 6.
ST. AUGUSTINE, TEXAS
Barrientos 27, Benarides 9, Ramirez 12, Romo 13.
Auburn;6;15;19;18;—;58
St. Augustine;12;20;14;15;—;61
3-point goals: Auburn 6 (Warren 4, E. Millirons 2), St. Augustine 7 (Romo 3, Barrientos 2, Ramirez, Benavides).
Catholic 63, Roanoke Catholic 53
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (3-4)
Adams 6, Merchant 3, Beck 2, Burns 6, Banks 14, Collins 6, Estrada 16.
CATHOLIC
Thorne 13, Filippini 4, Pebbles 16, Hurwood 3, Linheraiuve 3, Solano 5, Cancela 6, Rickards 13.
Roanoke Catholic;10;15;12;16;—;53
Catholic;9;20;19;15;—;63
3-point goals: Roanoke Catholic 7 (Estrada 4, Banks 2, Merchant), Catholic 4 (Thorne, Harwood, Cancela, Rickards).
Marion 64, Rural Retreat 49
RURAL RETREAT (4-4)
Smith 11, Hight 24, Musser 6, Smelser 3, Worley 2, Crockett 3.
MARION (2-6)
Langston 4, Williams 23, Thomas 15, Wolfe 16, Carroll 4, Johnson 2.
Rural Retreat;5;21;7;16;—;49
Marion;23;14;9;18;—;64
3-point goals: Rural Retreat 2 (Hight 2), Marion 2 (Williams 2). JV: Marion won 43-22.
BOB JOHNSON CLASSIC (SATURDAY)
Goochland 63, Narrows 56
GOOCHLAND (3-2)
Pryor 22, Liptak 12, Mills 1, Clark 2, Cox 11, Robinson 6, Cotner 9.
NARROWS (3-3)
Johnston 17, Freeman 2, Perdue 7, McGlothlin 4, Smith 12, Pruett 12, Johnson 2.
Goochland;14;22;16;11;—;63
Narrows;20;15;11;10;—;56
3-point goals: Goochland 8 (Pryor 3, Liptak 2, Cotner 2, Cox), Narrows 2 (Perdue, McGlothlin).
Fluvanna County 63, Salem 36
FLUVANNA COUNTY
Gardner 15, Edmonds 21, Silverman 8, K.Smith 6, Coleman 4, Bruce 9.
SALEM (1-3)
Bayne 2, Dallas 16, C.Green 4, T.Green 9, Moyer 1, Coe 2, Williams 2.
Fluvanna Co.;15;20;28;0;—;63
Salem;18;6;9;3;—;36
3-point goals: Fluvanna County 6 (Edmonds 3, Gardner, Silverman, Bruce), Salem 2 (T.Green 2).
KSA EVENTS CLASSIC (SATURDAY)
Auburn 46, Chouteau-Mazie (Okla.) 22
AUBURN (2-3)
Dehart 2, Duncan 8, Gill 2, Gordon 4, E.Millirons 10, N.Millirons 11, Sparrer 5, Sutphin 2, Warren 2.
CHOUTEAU-MAZIE, OKLA.
Chapp 6, Stutzman 2, Miller 7, Gwatney 4, Phillips 1, Coblentz 2.
Auburn;13;12;11;10;—;46
Chouteau-Mazie;5;5;9;3;—;22
3-point goals: Auburn 4 (Duncan 2, E.Millirons, N.Millirons 1), Chouteau-Mazie 2 (Chapp 2).
BOB JOHNSON CLASSIC (SATURDAY)
Lord Botetourt 68, Monacan 62
MONACAN (0-5)
Warren 13, Moore 8, Whitaker 7, Wimbush 13, Hodges 11, Shiyanbade 10.
LORD BOTETOURT (5-1)
Meade 5, Bramblett 22, Salvi 2, Crawford 13, Bannwart 5, Tilley 21.
Monacan;9;18;12;23;—;62
Lord Botetourt;12;22;20;14;—;68
3-point goals: Monacan 4 (Moore 2, Warren, Shiyanbade), Lord Botetourt 13 (Tilley 5, Bramblett 4, Crawford 3, Bannwart).
GIRLS
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Lord Botetourt 62, William Byrd 25
WILLIAM BYRD (2-3)
Stover 2, Walls 2, McCaskill 11, J.Rosser 3, M.Rosser 2, Fuchs 5.
LORD BOTETOURT (6-0)
Kingery 5, Anderson 5, Spangler 14, Orange 8, Alfano 2, Morgan 5, Wissemann 11, Huffard 4, Griffin 6, Dozier 2.
William Byrd;5;5;6;9;—;25
Lord Botetourt;15;15;14;18;—;62
3-point goals: William Byrd 3 (McCaskill 2, J.Rosser), Lord Botetourt 1 (Kingery). JV: Lord Botetourt won 33-16.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Patrick Henry 73, Hidden Valley 28
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-8)
Fukatova 2, Tanis 13, Pearson 9, Guerrero 4.
PATRICK HENRY (6-0)
Cook 22, Beasley 2, Penn 11, Nichols 6, Breedlove 12, M.Childress 20.
Hidden Valley;12;4;5;7;—;28
Patrick Henry;18;19;26;10;—;73
3-point goals: Hidden Valley 2 (Tanis 2), Patrick Henry 5 (Breedlove 2, Childress 2, Cook). JV: Patrick Henry won.
Blacksburg 43, Cave Spring 27
BLACKSBURG (3-3)
Brooks 8, Mann 3, Mathena 2, Jones 7, Brawley 3, Ferguson 10, Cheynet 10.
CAVE SPRING (3-3)
Holland 1, Cavicchio 3, Jones 2, Carroll 8, Hibbs 3, Mills 4, Anderson 4, Cox 2.
Blacksburg;10;10;14;9;—;43
Cave Spring;6;4;2;15;—;27
3-point goals: Cave Spring 4 (Carroll 2, Cavicchio, Hibbs), Blacksburg 3 (Mann, Jones, Ferguson). JV: Blacksburg won.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Patrick County 57, Bassett 36
BASSETT (2-6)
Manns 9, Ratcliff 9, Whitfield 6, Osgood 5, Pitzer 2, Witcher 2, Giles 2, Goad 1.
PATRICK COUNTY (4-1)
Hazard 15, Mitchell 11, Penn 10, Wimbush 9, Cobbler 9, Brown 2, Moore 1
Bassett;5;11;9;11;—;36
Patrick County;14;20;14;9;—;57
3-pont goals: Bassett 2 (Manns, Osgood), Patrick County 7 (Hazard 3, Cobbler 2, Penn, Mitchell). JV: Patrick County won 33-29.
Note: Wimbush 10 Rebounds, Hazard 6 assists, 4 steals, 5 rebounds.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Liberty 45, Brookville 27
BROOKVILLE (2-3)
Dobyns 2, Steffens 2, Reynoso 8, Bonds 2, Yancey 4, Pennington 7, Calloway 2.
LIBERTY (4-2)
Sigei 11, Adams 8, Whorley 2, Gonzalez 3, St. John 13, Gordon 2, Brown 6.
Brookville;11;0;6;10;—;27
Liberty;9;10;15;11;—;45
3-point goals: Liberty 4 (St. John 2, Sigei, Gonzalez).
PIONEER DISTRICT
Eastern Montgomery 57, Craig County 34
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (4-3)
Underwood 23, Bower 4, Boone 4, Bahnken 2, Bruce 24.
CRAIG COUNTY (1-3)
Gregory 4, Clifton 1, Brookman 15, Mays 2, Taylor 3, Jones 9.
EastMont;14;18;17;8;—;57
Craig Co.;8;12;8;6;—;34
3-point goals: Eastern Montgomery 2 (Bruce 2), Craig County 2 (Jones, Taylor).
Note: Alexis Brookman had 15 rebounds. JV: Eastern Montgomery won 36-32.
Narrows 49, Bath County 16
NARROWS (5-1)
Robertson 14, Stables 6, Bishop 6, Howard 5, Lawrence 5, Helvey 4, Ludwig 3, Cook 2, Spencer 4.
BATH COUNTY (0-8)
Tingler 6, Jenkins 4, Legg 4, Oliver 2.
Narrows;22;9;6;12;—;49
Bath County;8;0;4;4;—;16
3-point goals: Narrows 3 (Robertson, Lawrence, Ludwig).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn 44, George Wythe 43
GEORGE WYTHE (4-4)
Berry 4, Cannoy 3, Faulkner 2, Malavolti 2, Patel 27, Tate 2, Wolfe 3.
AUBURN (4-3)
Huffman 14, Martin 18, Mundy 4, Terry 8.
G. Wythe;14;5;11;13;—;43
Auburn;11;8;13;12;—;44
JV: George Wythe won 36-7.
Bland County 40, Galax 25
GALAX (2-5)
Sturgill 10, Edwards 6, King 5, Hash 2, Leonard 2.
BLAND COUNTY (4-4)
M.Tindall 18, Hall 8, R.Dillow 6, Holston 3, Sanders 3, C.Dillow 2.
Galax;9;5;6;5;—;25
Bland Co.;13;7;7;13;—;40
3-point goals: Bland County 4 (Hall 2, Tindall, Holston), Galax 1 (King).
Notes: McKenzie Tindall 12 rebounds.
JADEN BAKER CLASSIC (SATURDAY)
Northside 48, Rockbridge County 44
NORTHSIDE (6-3)
Kidd 17, Martin 6, Gates 10, Adebiyi 8, Waller 1, Bratton 6.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (2-6)
Winterton 19, Erskine 2, Williams 4, Cooper 7, Mahood 12.
Northside;11;5;13;19;—;48
Rockbridge Co.;6;11;14;13;—;44
3-point goals: Northside 6 (Kidd 5, Bratton), Rockbridge County 3 (Winterton Williams, Cooper). JV: Northside won
Note: Gates 15 rebounds, Adebiyi 12 rebounds, Bratton 5 steals. Kidd and Gates made all-tournament team.
JADEN BAKER CLASSIC (FRIDAY)
Northside 49, Parry McCluer 43, OT
NORTHSIDE (5-3)
Kidd 10, Martin 8, Gates 12, Adebiyi 8, Waller 2, Rigney 4, Bratton 5.
PARRY McCLUER (3-1)
Grow 2, M.Henson 5, A.Claytor 16, G.Henson 5, K.Claytor 15.
Northside;10;11;10;7;11;—;49
P. McCluer;12;9;12;5;5;—;43
3-point goals: Northside 2 (Martin, Rigney). JV: Parry McCluer won.
Note: Gates 7 rebounds, 7 steals.
NONDISTRICT
E.C. Glass 54, William Fleming 23
E.C. GLASS (8-0)
Henry 20, Williams 11, Wright-Goode 8, Osborne 6, Bell 4, Kennedy 3, Polley 2.
WILLIAM FLEMING (2-3)
Priest 9, Dolue 4, Webb 4, Henderson 2, Manning 2, Patterson 1, Battle 1.
E.C. Glass;15;8;13;18;—;54
W. Fleming;7;5;7;4;—;23
3-point goals: E.C. Glass 6 (Henry 3, Williams 3). JV: William Fleming won 49-17.
Marion 58, Rural Retreat 26
RURAL RETREAT (5-3)
A.Fiscus 5, Bailey 1, Williams 8, B.Moore 6, Crigger 4, Miller 2.
MARION (7-1)
Greer 3, Farris 6, Hagy 9, Terry 13, Moss 10, Kimberlin 17.
Rural Retreat;6;13;4;3;—;26
Marion;20;11;16;11;—;58
3-point goals: Marion 2 (Kimberlin 2).