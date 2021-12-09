 Skip to main content
Prep basketball roundup: Narrows girls reach final of tournament as Robertson scores 24
NARROWS -- Mya Robertson scored a game-high 24 points and Narrows held off a late Bland County rally for a 64-56 girls basketball victory Thursday night in the Narrows Athletic Fund Tournament.

Emma Helvey added 18 points for Narrows, which will play James Monroe (W.Va.) for the title Saturday.

Alyssa Bishop had 10 points for the Green Wave.

James Monroe defeated Giles 54-34 in the other semifinal. Karsyn Reed scored 17 points for the Spartans. Giles will play Bland County for third place Saturday.

BLAND COUNTY (1-3)

Hall 14, C. Dillow 12, M.Tindall 10, R. Dillow 8, Holston 6, C.Tindall 2, Sanders 2, Meadows 2.

NARROWS (2-1)

M.Robertson 24, Helvey 18, Bishop 10, Stables 7, Howard 2, Spencer 2, Lawrence 1.

Bland County;6;18;12;20;--;56

Narrows;18;15;20;11;--;64

Note: Bishop had 10 rebounds.

James Monroe (W.Va.) 54, Giles 34

JAMES MONROE, W.Va. (1-2)

Hunnicut 14, Boroski 12, Jackson 10, Hines 9, Meadows 3, Hill 2, Shires 2, Kees 2.

GILES (0-4)

Reed 17, Blankenship 6, Gusler 3, Harvey 2, Douthat 2, Price 2, Lucas 2.

James Monroe, W.Va.;15;12;11;16;--;54

Giles;1;19;5;9;--;34

3-point goals: James Monroe 5 (Hunnicut 3, Jackson 2) Giles 2 (Reed, Blankenship).

GIRLS

NONDISTRICT

Princeton (W.Va.) 43, Blacksburg 38

PRINCETON, W.Va. (3-2)

Stull 5, Bane 4, Southers 5, Gunnoe 6, Davis 2, Boggess 17, Burner 4.

BLACKSBURG (1-3)

Brooks 5, Jones 2, Brawley 12, Ferguson 2, Mo.Cheynet 11, Mc.Cheynet 6.

Princeton, W.Va.;10;12;8;13;--;43

Blacksburg;6;9;4;19;--;38

3-point goals: Princeton 5 (Boggess 2, Gunnoe 2, Southern), Blacksburg 2 (Brooks, Brawley). JV: Princeton won 38-13.

BOYS

NONDISTRICT

Glenvar 70, Hidden Valley 47

HIDDEN VALLEY (0-4)

Dunnings 5, Strong 2, Johnson 16, Guerrero 3, Whittaker 6, Facciani 8, Smith 7.

GLENVAR (5-0)

Alexander, 11, Barber 17, Housh 4, Johnson 8, Bolling 7, Ford 3, Carter 9, McMahon 2, Simmons 9

Hidden Valley;10;9;23;5;--;47

Glenvar;15;20;9;26;--;70

3-point goals: Hidden Valley 7 (Johnson 2, Whittaker 2, Dunnings, Guerrero, Smith), Glenvar 8 (Alexander 3, Barber 2, Bolling, Ford, Carter).

JV: Glenvar 45-41.

North Cross 61, Westover Christian 32

NORTH CROSS (1-1)

Trail 12, Carter 2, Andrew 11, Wenk 2, Trott 19, Mendoza 7, Owen 11, Brown 2, McCoy 2.

WESTOVER CHRISTIAN (4-1)

Von-Eime 4, Salmon 8, Burton 8, Lewis 11, Talbott 1.

North Cross;18;15;22;6;--;61

Westover Christian;13;12;2;5;--;32

3-point goals: North Cross 6 (Owen 3, Andrew, Trott, Mendoza), Westover Christian 2 (Salmon 2).

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

Amherst County 58, Jefferson Forest 52

AMHERST COUNTY (1-0)

Brown 3, Jordan 16, Burns 10, Andrews 13, Idore 4, Cashwell 10.

JEFFERSON FOREST (2-2)

Scott 8, Mays 4, Cherry 3, Wimmer 12, Elliott 3, French 18, Carter-Ray 2, Rodgers 2.

Amherst County;16;16;10;16;—;58

Jefferson Forest;16;12;15;9;—;52

3-point goals: Amherst County 4 (Andrews 2, Jordan, Burns).

 

