Prep basketball roundup: Narrows girls reach final of tournament as Robertson scores 24

NARROWS -- Mya Robertson scored a game-high 24 points and Narrows held off a late Bland County rally for a 64-56 girls basketball victory Thursday night in the Narrows Athletic Fund Tournament.

Emma Helvey added 18 points for Narrows, which will play James Monroe (W.Va.) for the title Saturday.

Alyssa Bishop had 10 points for the Green Wave.

James Monroe defeated Giles 54-34 in the other semifinal. Karsyn Reed scored 17 points for the Spartans. Giles will play Bland County for third place Saturday.

BLAND COUNTY (1-3)

Hall 14, C. Dillow 12, M.Tindall 10, R. Dillow 8, Holston 6, C.Tindall 2, Sanders 2, Meadows 2.

NARROWS (2-1)

M.Robertson 24, Helvey 18, Bishop 10, Stables 7, Howard 2, Spencer 2, Lawrence 1.

Bland County;6;18;12;20;--;56

Narrows;18;15;20;11;--;64

Note: Bishop had 10 rebounds.

James Monroe (W.Va.) 54, Giles 34